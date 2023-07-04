China Advocate Wins 2023 PR Awards Asia, Collaborating with LinkedIn to Drive Chinese Companies' Global Expansion

Founder of China Advocate at the Awarding Ceremony

China Advocate is thrilled to announce its prestigious win at the 2023 PR Awards Asia in the category of B2B Communications.

This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results and successful partnership with LinkedIn. Together, we help Chinese companies establish strong global presence.” — Shawn Jiang, CEO of China Advocate

SINGAPORE, ASIA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- China Advocate, a leading PR agency specializing in strategic communications, is thrilled to announce its prestigious win at the 2023 PR Awards Asia in the category of B2B Communications. This esteemed accolade recognizes China Advocate's remarkable collaboration with LinkedIn, the world's largest professional networking platform, in facilitating Chinese companies going global. The award entry showcased their joint efforts in leveraging LinkedIn as a primary platform for overseas recruiting and marketing, leading to effective localization and sustainable success in international markets.

The award-winning campaign highlighted China Advocate's commitment to helping Chinese companies thrive in overseas markets by harnessing LinkedIn's robust global data-driven insights. By strategically positioning LinkedIn as the preferred digital service partner for emerging market multinational corporations (EMNCs) seeking to localize their operations for international success, China Advocate worked with LinkedIn in-house B2B Communications Team to facilitate the adoption of a comprehensive suite of B2B solutions that extended beyond traditional hiring and marketing functions.

One of the main challenges addressed was engaging C-suite executives responsible for international strategies. To overcome this hurdle, the agency launched the transformative "Glocal IN" campaign. This research-based initiative employed a phased approach, leveraging endorsements from decision-makers at existing customer organizations and partnering with external entities to tap synergies. By integrating internal and external resources into a campaign "flywheel," China Advocate effectively demonstrated LinkedIn's value proposition and global capabilities, resulting in increased awareness and understanding among key decision-makers.

The exceptional outcomes achieved through the collaboration between China Advocate and LinkedIn served as a testament to the campaign's success. The campaign garnered significant engagement from industry guests, partners, and customers, resulting in productive interactions. Furthermore, the campaign's summit generated substantial sales leads, including esteemed C-suite executives from renowned organizations. The media also took notice, with the campaign receiving extensive coverage in over 1,645 media articles, including prominent tier-1 media outlets.

China Advocate's dedication to enabling Chinese companies' global expansion extends beyond its partnership with LinkedIn. The agency has recently established its Singapore office, led by senior professional Rachel He, to further strengthen its presence in the Southeast Asian market. Additionally, China Advocate has established a network of affiliated agencies in various countries, enhancing its capacity to help Chinese companies raise their brand profiles overseas.

China Advocate's industry excellence extends beyond this award, with consistent recognition for outstanding work. Shortlisted for prestigious accolades like the Sabre Asia Pacific Awards, Drum Awards, and China's Suqin Awards, establishing the agency as a trusted provider of high-quality, consulting-driven PR solutions.

Duoduo Xu, Head of B2B Communications at LinkedIn China, expressed her appreciation for China Advocate's contribution, stating, "China Advocate has been an invaluable partner in our mission to support Chinese companies' global expansion through our platform. Their strategic approach and deep understanding of the Chinese market have helped us effectively position LinkedIn as the digital service partner of choice for emerging market multinational corporations. This award is a well-deserved recognition of their outstanding work and the successful collaboration between our teams."

Shawn Jiang, CEO of China Advocate, expressed his pride and gratitude for receiving the prestigious 2023 PR Awards Asia, "This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results and our successful partnership with LinkedIn, led by the visionary guidance of our esteemed client contact, Duoduo Xu, Head of B2B Communications at LinkedIn China. Together, we have helped Chinese companies navigate the complexities of global markets and establish a strong global presence. We are proud to be at the forefront of B2B communications, driving transformative strategies that empower our clients to thrive in the international arena."

About China Advocate:

China Advocate is a PR agency based in China, specializing in strategic communications, public affairs, and crisis management. With a deep understanding of the Chinese market and extensive experience in international communications, China Advocate helps organizations navigate the complexities of global business environments and build strong, impactful brand narratives. The agency is renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovative approach, and the ability to deliver tangible results for its clients.

