Childcare Providers Complete Infant/Toddler Environment Rating Scale Training

Providers from centers subsidized by the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) completed the training for precautions in transporting children. This training was facilitated by Evergreen Learning Quality Care Specialist Maricar I. Pena. It meets the required 12 health and safety topics all providers must complete and was made possible through funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Child Care, CNMI CCDF program under the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs.

