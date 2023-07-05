Synergize and IAM Support Furry Friends at IndyHumane

Synergize meetup to raise funds for IndyHumane Join Synergize community!

Synergize gathered its members at the regular 4:30 Meetup to raise funds for IndyHumane and calls all caring people to join the community.

Helping is easy. Together, we can do great things and build a better community for everyone, including our furry friends.” — Anson Thompson

CARMEL, INDIANA, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergize welcomed the dog days of summer at its latest 4:30 Meetup, held at 3Up in Carmel. Each 4:30 Meetup brings together caring Hoosiers and representatives of local businesses, including its permanent member Indy Auto Man, and features a nonprofit cause in Indiana. This month, the group raised funds and support for IndyHumane.

IndyHumane’s mission is to improve animal welfare in central Indiana. The organization aims to provide affordable pet ownership, ensure the well-being, health, and safety of the animals in their care, and end the cycle of pet overpopulation through spaying and neutering.

Gina Hays, Chief Development Officer at IndyHumane, spoke at the event. Other speakers included Synergize members Braden and Courtney Smith, who have plenty of volunteer experience with IndyHumane. The organization is extremely volunteer-friendly, with multiple programs for all ages.

This 4:30 Meetup was sponsored by the Thompson Group, an insurance agency serving individuals and small businesses in Indiana, Colorado, and beyond. The Thompson Group is represented in Synergize by its owner, Anson Thompson, one of the organization’s founding members.

Every month, Synergize reserves a portion of each membership and donates the total to each featured cause. This month, the group was able to donate over $2,000 to IndyHumane.

“Impact is a built-in part of Synergize membership. Each member contributes to our monthly cause just by paying their dues,” said Arron Stanton, Founder of Synergize.

Indy Auto Man, an Indianapolis used car dealership, treats Synergize membership like another opportunity to contribute to the local community and calls other businesses to join.

“It is extremely important to promote such initiative, and the more channels we involve to pass information the better,” said Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man.

Start helping is easy – it is enough to attend the next 4:30 Meetup meeting and become part of the Synergize community, which means building relationships, spending time among friends and associates, sharing ideas, and getting a helping hand in hard times.

In addition to the funds, Synergize hosted an IndyHumane Adoption Event at the Synergize Hub before the 4:30 Meetup. One happy pup, Hunter, went home with a local family.

“We were so excited to see Hunter’s adoption,” Stanton says. “The funds are great, but it’s awesome to help an animal gain a loving home.” This event was made possible by IndyHumane’s PAW (Pet Adoption Wagon), which is a kennel-on-wheels that allows pets to be transported safely and comfortably around Indianapolis.

About Synergize

Synergize creates networking spaces in the professional marketplace where authentic friendship takes precedence over sales funnels. The connections created in Synergize help its members grow both personally and professionally while giving back to the community. To learn more, attend the group’s upcoming Synergize Matters meetups in July: synergizeindy.com.

About Indy Auto Man

Established in 2008, Indy Auto Man is an Indianapolis dealership focused on removing the used car sales stigma. They provide a transparent, efficient, and customer-focused car buying experience backed by a 30-day price match and a 7-day exchange guarantee. The dealer is an active participant in local charity activities. With 300+ used cars, SUVs, and commercial vehicles in stock, Indy Auto Man is proud to offer a reasonably-priced vehicle inventory in Indianapolis. Part of the profits is invested back into the community.