Summer Starts Here: Indy Auto Man Reports Growing Demand for Towing-Ready Trucks for Outdoor Getaway

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

Indy Auto Man is highlighting towing-ready used trucks for summer travelers who need dependable power for boats, campers, trailers, and other outdoor gear.

Whether the goal is towing a boat to the lake, hauling a camper for a weekend trip, or pulling a trailer for family travel, we are ready to help you find the right truck in Indiana.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer travel plans take shape, many drivers across Indiana are looking for a vehicle that can handle more than the daily commute. From boats and trailers to campers and recreational gear, towing capability is becoming a top priority for buyers preparing for the season’s road trips and outdoor getaways.

Indy Auto Man is responding with a selection of towing-ready used trucks designed to match the demands of summer travel while offering value, variety, and convenience.

Market data continues to reflect growing interest in towing-capable vehicles. Industry reports show that the tow truck market grew steadily each summer during recent years, increasing from $1.53 billion in 2023 to $1.62 billion in 2024 and reaching approximately $1.69 billion in 2025. This consistent upward trend has carried into 2026, with the market expected to continue expanding further.

Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indy Auto Man, said the dealership sees that shift every year as vacation season approaches.

“People do not buy towing capacity for the sake of a number on a page,” he said. “They buy it because they have a real plan for summer - a boat launch, a family camper, a trailer full of gear, or a long road trip that should feel easy instead of stressful. Our job is to match those plans with the right truck.”

The figures point to a consistent trend: capability remains a major factor in vehicle demand, especially during periods when drivers are planning trips that involve trailers, campers, or boats.

Indy Auto Man's dealer inventory strategy is to meet these market demands by matching capability to real-world use. The dealership carries a broad mix of used trucks from world-famous brands known for towing strength and long-term reliability, including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Ram, and Toyota. Rather than focusing on a single type of buyer, the dealership aims to serve drivers who need a truck for vacation towing, light work hauling, and everyday transportation.

Among the models currently drawing attention are:

- Ford F-150, a buyers’ choice, versatile full-size pickup known for strong towing performance and wide trim availability.

- Chevrolet Silverado 1500, valued by drivers for dependable power and a practical balance of work and comfort.

- GMC Sierra 1500, a capable option for Indiana purchasers seeking towing strength with a refined driving experience.

- Ram 2500, built for heavier towing needs and larger recreational loads.

- Toyota Tundra, a full-size pickup with a reputation for durability and road-trip confidence.

The dealership notes that summer truck shoppers often compare dozens of metrics to find the best match: power, cab size, comfort features, fuel economy, reliability, and maintenance costs. Price and overall condition also play a role in the decision. By maintaining a diverse used truck inventory and a dynamic pricing system, Indy Auto Man says it can give shoppers more flexibility to weigh their priorities.

With locations in both Indianapolis and Westfield, Indy Auto Man offers buyers more options and easier access to inventory. For families and working buyers with busy schedules, the dealership offers free delivery of the truck within 250 miles from any of the Indy Auto Man car lots. That adds convenience to the truck-buying process.

The dealer is encouraging drivers to think beyond the short-term purchase and consider a truck’s long-term value, versatility, and resale strength. The Indy Auto Man’s used truck inventory is built to offer not only immediate utility, but proven towing capability, broad buyer appeal, and everyday practicality that everyone can experience during a test drive.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a used car dealership serving Indianapolis, Westfield, and surrounding Indiana communities. The dealer offers a wide selection of 650+ used cars, trucks, SUVs, minivans, and hybrid vehicles, with an emphasis on value and customer convenience. Its truck inventory includes multiple options, making it a destination for buyers who want capability without paying new-vehicle prices. Indy Auto Man gives local shoppers more choice and a more convenient way to find the right vehicle for work, recreation, and summer travel.

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