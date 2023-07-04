Emulsifiers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s emulsifiers market forecast, the emulsifiers market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.35 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global emulsifiers industry is due to the increasing demand for emulsifiers in the food industry for packaged and convenience food worldwide. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest emulsifiers market share. Major emulsifiers market companies include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Kerry Group, Clariant, Evonik Industries, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Stepan Company, Solvay S.A, Palsgaard A/S, Puratos Group., Spartan Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Royal DSM N.V., and Beldem S.A..

Emulsifiers Market Segments

●By Product: Lecithin, Mono and Di-Glycerides, Stearyl Lactylates, Sorbitan Esters, Polyglycerol Esters, Other Products

● By Chemical Structure: Natural, Synthetic, Semi-Synthetic

●By Application: Food Emulsifiers, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Oilfield Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Other Applications

●By Geography: North America, South America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The emulsifiers act as a surfactant that stabilizes the emulsions. Emulsifiers also called emulgent, are surface-active agents that act at the interface between two immiscible liquids such as oil and water, allowing them to be blended into stable emulsions, by maintaining the stability of the mixture. Emulsifiers also reduce stickiness, control crystallization, and prevent separation and are present in ready-made sauces, mayonnaise, soups, and many other food products in which the combination of oil and aqueous phase is needed. They are also found in dairy products such as milk, cream, butter, cheese, yogurt, and various kinds of sweets, such as chocolate, chocolate bars, marshmallows.

