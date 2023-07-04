Global Medical Robots Market Is Projected To Grow At A 18% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Medical Robots Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Medical Robots Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Robots Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the medical robots market research. As per TBRC’s medical robots market forecast, the medical robots market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.43 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.9% through the forecast period.

The rising demand for precise and proper laparoscopic operations is expected to propel the medical robots market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest medical robots market share. Major players in the medical robots market include Smith and Nephew PLC, Strikers, Aethon, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Major Robotics, Intouch Technologies Inc., Renishaw PLC., MedTech SA, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., ReWalk Robotics , Medrobotics Corporation, McKesson Corporation.

Medical Robots Market Segments

1) By Type: Hospital and Pharmacy Robotic Systems, Surgical Robotic Systems, Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems, Rehabilitation Robotic Systems, Other Types

2) By Solutions: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Cardiology, Laparoscopy, Pharmacy, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Other Applications

4) By End Users: Specialty Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End Users

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7665&type=smp

This type of robot is an expert service robot that refers to a type of multipurpose device used in and outside of hospitals to raise the standard of care provided to patients and it is employed in complicated surgical procedures, limb replacement, stroke patient rehabilitation, and other health-related duties. This type of robot is used in the medical sciences to help with surgeries, improve patient care and worker safety, and streamline clinical workflow and hospital logistics.

Read More On The Medical Robots Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-robots-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Medical Robots Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?:

Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-equipment-global-market-report

Medical Tubing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-tubing-global-market-report

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model