Thanksgiving service to prelude anniversary celebrations

An Inter-denominational Thanksgiving Service on Thursday 6th July at the Saint Barnabas Anglican Cathedral will lead up activities marking the country’s 45th Independence Anniversary celebrations this week beginning at 8:00am.

Chair of the National Organizing Committee and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Jeffery Sade Deve announced the programme on Monday following confirmation by the Committee.

High level dignitaries including the Governor General, Sir David Vunagi, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Speaker of the National Parliament Patterson John Oti, Acting Chief Justice, Justice Rex Faukona and Lord Mayor of Honiara City Edward Siapu are expected to attend the service.

Also invited are Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, and Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Business representatives, Church Leaders, Community Leaders and members of the Public.

“The inter-denominational thanksgiving service is organized to mark the beginning of celebrations commemorating our 45th Independence Anniversary for this year,” PS Deve said.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is scheduled to make his reflection during the programme besides other speakers.

A Live Gospel Music Concert is also organized as part of the service later in the evening of July 6.

The main official programme for the Independence Day celebration will begin at dawn on July 7 with float parades and cultural drum beating along the main street of Honiara towards Lawson Tama Stadium prior to the official Police parade.

The public is encouraged to join in the celebrations. Solomon Islands gained political independence from Britain on 7th July 1978.

