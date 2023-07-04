Live music concerts to highlight 45th anniversary festivities

Two Live Music Concerts will be staged later this week on the 6th and 7th July in Honiara as part of celebrations marking the country’s 45th Independence Anniversary.

A live music gospel concert will be staged at the HCC Youth Hub at the Multi-purpose Hall grounds on the evening of Thursday 6th July. This will feature some prominent local gospel groups and artists.

Similarly, a live music and string band concert will staged at the HCC Youth hub from midday to the evening of July 7th. This concert will also feature some of Honiara’s top bands and artists including some local string bands.

Chairman of the Independence entertainment committee and Director of Culture, Dennis Marita said the concerts are organized to provide the public with free live music entertainment after three years of inactivity due to covid-19 restrictions.

He said this year’s celebrations will be bigger and the Committee would like to give the public free entertainment to mark this year’s anniversary.

Marita added that the committee is looking forward for the two concerts and called on the Honiara public to enjoy the shows.

A thanksgiving service is also organized for the morning of Thursday 6th July while the main official parade will be hosted at Lawson Tama stadium on the morning of Friday 7th July.

Solomon Islands gained political Independence from Britain on July 7th 1978.

