Gizo Correction welcome Deputy Commissioner Operation

Gizo Correctional Centre (GCC) in Western Province welcome the Deputy Commissioner Operation of the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) Michael Nagu at the Correctional Facility on the 29 June 2023.

The Deputy Commissioner Operation was there to engage in consultation and awareness to officers at GCC and also to meet with key stakeholders as part of his roles and responsibilities to oversee some area of interest, collaboration and working partnership.

Deputy Commissioner Nagu also there to oversee the Centre functions, Operation and Governance in terms of Human Resources Capacity Developments, Infrastructure Developments, Staffs Discipline and Performance.

Deputy Commissioner Nagu also visited GCC inmates and update them about their rehabilitation programs for upskilling and changing of mindset to inmates.

While Deputy Commissioner was in Gizo, he paid a courtesy visits to Western Provincial Government Premier Hon Billy Veo, Western District Magistrate – Second Class Magistrate Mrs. Amanda Houpea, and Western Province Director of Health and Medical Service Dr. Dickson Boara.

During the courtesy visit Mr. Nagu acknowledged key stakeholders for their support to CSSI and also for the mutual understanding and partnership in driving the Correctional business together

On behalf of the CSSI Commissioner and his Executive, he wish to thank GCC staff for working together in maintaining a safe custody despite challenges we have faced.

GCC Supervising Commandant Mr. Joseph Tera acknowledged the Deputy

Commissioner Operation and Team for visits and the mutual support rendered in ensuring Correctional Business are progressing.

Western Province Director of Health and Medical Services Dr. Dickson Boara pose for a group photo with Deputy Commissioner Operation and his Team after their courtesy visit.

Deputy Commissioner Operations and staff pose for a group photo with Western District Magistrate Court Second Class Mrs. Amanda Houpea after the courtesy visit.

Deputy Commissioner Operations addressing GCC inmates in their Recreational Hall.

Deputy Commissioner Operation conduct cell inspection while GCC Supervising Commandant Mr Joseph Tera looks on.

Commandant Tera and OIC Health Care Mrs. Martina pose for a photo shot with Deputy Commissioner Operations.

