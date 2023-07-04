Global Liquid Feed Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Liquid Feed Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Liquid Feed Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s liquid feed market forecast, the liquid feed market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.74 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global liquid feed industry is due to the rise in the demand for meat and meat products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest liquid feed market share. Major liquid feed market companies include Agridyne LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bundaberg Molasses, Cargill Inc., Cattle-Lac Liquids Inc., Dallas Keith Ltd.

Liquid Feed Market Segments

● By Product: Protein, Minerals, Vitamins, Enzymes, Other Products

● By Source: Prills, Granules, Corn, Urea, Wheat Barn, Other Sources

● By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Other Livestocks

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The liquid feed are used to condition rations, improve palatability, reduce dustiness, and provide nutrients to livestock. Liquid feeding refers to mixing and distributing livestock-friendly feed in liquid form. Liquid feeding will involve the use of a diet prepared either from a mixture of liquid food industry by-products and conventional dry materials or from dry raw materials mixed with water.

