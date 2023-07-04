Global Fermented Ingredients Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Fermented Ingredients Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Fermented Ingredients Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fermented ingredients market research. As per TBRC’s fermented ingredients market forecast, the fermented ingredients market size is predicted to reach a value of $49.2 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.8% through the forecast period.
The increasing prevalence of digestive problems and obesity is expected to propel the fermented ingredient market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest fermented ingredients market share. Major players in the market include Lallemand Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Ajinomoto, BASF, DuPont, Döhler Group, Cargill, Lonza AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Vander Mill, Citizen Cider LLC, India Cocoa, Red Boat, Squid, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, International B.V., Kerry, DIANA Group.
Fermented Ingredients Market Segments
1) By Type: Amino Acids, Organic Acids, Polymers, Vitamins, Industrial Enzymes, Antibiotics
2) By Form: Liquid, Dry
3) By Application: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications
These types of ingredients are food additives that are used for triggering fermentation in food and non-food products to obtain the desired chemical properties in taste, aroma, texture, and appearance. These types of ingredients are added to initiate controlled microbial growth and conversion of components through enzymatic action as part of the fermentation process.
The Table Of Content For The Fermented Ingredients Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Fermented Ingredients Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
