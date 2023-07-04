VSP investigates police shooting in Rutland

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates police shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vermont (Tuesday, July 4, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting by the Rutland City Police Department that occurred Monday evening, July 3, 2023, in Rutland.

The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. near the Giorgetti Athletic Complex along Oak Street Extension. Preliminary investigation by the Vermont State Police indicates Rutland City police officers encountered a vehicle occupied by two men, and at least one officer subsequently fired his department-issued handgun. The car then was driven toward the end of Oak Street Extension, where it crashed.

The driver and passenger both were injured and were brought by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment. They have since been transported to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The exact nature and extent of their wounds is unknown at this time.

One Rutland City police officer sustained a minor injury during the encounter.

The Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into the police shooting, as is standard practice in Vermont.

This investigation is in its initial stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, along with the Crime Scene Search Team and uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division, are responding to the scene and working on the case. The Rutland City Police Department is cooperating with the investigation and providing assistance.

The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld at this stage of the investigation. As is standard practice, the police officers involved will be identified within 24 hours of the shooting.

When the Vermont State Police investigation is complete, the case will be turned over per standard protocol to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.

Police ask that anyone with information that might assist investigators call the VSP Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available. VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

