Ethernet Cable Market Growth Blueprint [2021–2030 Edition] for Pioneering Companies, Investors, and Decision Makers

Ethernet Cable Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global ethernet cable industry generated $10.4 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $29.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2030. Surge in demand for high speed & low latency technology, high reliability, easy installation & connection feature offered by ethernet cable drive the growth of the global ethernet cable market.

However, high installation cost and limited physical availability for devices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for power over ethernet (PoE) in industries presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global ethernet cable market size along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

• The overall ethernet cable market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current ethernet cable market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the ethernet cable market share of key vendors.

• The report includes the market trends and the market share of key vendors.

The commercial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global ethernet cable market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because commercial sectors require high speed network, broad bandwidth, and low latency for transfer of data between devices. However, the industrial segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The cat 7 segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on cable category, the cat 7 segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one fourth of the global ethernet cable market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because ultra-reliable cables support the growing demand for high-performance networking. Moreover, the cat 8 segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.7% from 2021 to 2030.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global ethernet cable market. Advancements in Ethernet cables, which provides high data rate, broad bandwidth contribute toward the growth of the North America Ethernet cable market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players

• Belden Inc.

• Prysmian Group

• Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• The Siemon Company

• SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG

• Nexans S.A.

• Southwire Company LLC

• Hitachi Ltd.

• SIEMENS AG

• Schneider Electric S.E.

Ethernet Cable Market Report Highlights:

By Type

• Copper cable

• Fiber optic cable

By CABLE TYPE

• Unshielded Twisted Pair

• Shielded Twisted Pair

By CABLE CATEGORY

• CAT 5E

• CAT 6

• CAT 6A

• CAT 7

• CAT 8

• Others

By APPLICATION

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial