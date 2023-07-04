3D Display Market Growth Blueprint 2021–2030 for Trailblazing Companies, Savvy Investors, and Visionary Decision Makers

3D Display Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global 3D Display industry generated $76.50 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $378.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

High adoption of 3D display in entertainment and gaming industry, rise in demand for 3D display solution across entertainment sector, and sense of depth perception drive the growth of the global 3D display market. However, high cost of installation of 3D display solutions and increase in health related issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in market of TV, monitor, smart-phone and tablets presents new opportunities in the coming years.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the 3D display market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall 3D display market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current 3D display market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.

• The report includes the market share of key vendors and 3D display market trends.

The LED segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the LED segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for three-fourths of the global 3D display market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. LEDs are increasingly used in the displays of various gadgets like TV, tablet, computer, and mobile because they are energy efficient as compared to conventional display technologies such as plasma and DLP. This is making it the largest segment of the market.

The screen based display segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on access methods, the screen based display segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to 89% of the global 3D display market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to several factors such as increasing 3D content, improving networks across globe, availability of capable devices for 3D content delivery, enhanced taste & preferences of consumers.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global 3D display market, owing to surge in investment by prime players in 3D technology solutions.

Leading Market Players

• Sony Corp

• Panasonic Corp

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Toshiba Corp.

• Sharp Corp

• 3D Fusion

• Fujifilm Corp

• Mitsubishi Electric Corp

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• 3DICON

3D Display Market Report Highlights

By Type

• Volumetric Display

• Stereoscopic

• HMD

By TECHNOLOGY

• DLP RPTV

• PDP

• OLED

• LED

By ACCESS METHODS

• Screen Based Display

• Micro Display

By APPLICATION

• TV

• Smartphones

• Monitor

• Mobile Computing Devices

• Projectors

• HMD

• Others

