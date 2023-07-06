Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,116 in the last 365 days.

EcoMatcher Introduces TreeTracker 3D

EcoMatcher's TreeTracker 3D Example

Enter A New Era of Immersive Tree Tracking

HONG KONG, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoMatcher, a global leader in tree tracking and reforestation initiatives, is thrilled to announce the launch of TreeTracker 3D, a groundbreaking addition to its suite of tree technologies. This innovative solution combines the power of 3D technology, beautiful satellite maps, and interactive features to provide users with an immersive and engaging tree-tracking experience.

With TreeTracker 3D, users can explore their tree's ecosystem in mesmerizing 3D, gaining a deeper understanding of their environment. In addition to the visual experience, TreeTracker 3D offers interactive features to enhance user engagement. Users can listen to the sounds of the forest, chat with their chatbot-powered trees, and send personalized messages directly to their tree planter, fostering a sense of connection and appreciation.

"We are super excited to introduce TreeTracker 3D, an immersive and innovative solution that revolutionizes the way individuals engage with their trees," said Bas Fransen, CEO and Founder of EcoMatcher. "By integrating cutting-edge 3D technology with our existing tree tracking platform, we aim to bring our users closer to nature and deepen their commitment to sustainability. Through TreeTracker 3D, we hope to inspire a new wave of environmental stewardship."

TreeTracker 3D is initially available for EcoMatcher's web-based tree trackers for both mobile and desktop, as well as the EcoMatcher App for Microsoft Teams. Later in the year, it will become available on EcoMatcher’s TreeApp for iOS and Android. TreeTracker 3D is backward compatible, so existing EcoMatcher users can track their trees in 3D.

About EcoMatcher

EcoMatcher plants trees and complete forests with vetted foundations from around the world that are specialized in tree planting. Through technology, EcoMatcher's clients know everything about every tree planted, offering complete transparency. Through EcoMatcher's digital blockchain-based platform, companies can use trees as meaningful corporate gifts, as rewards, for loyalty and employee engagement, and transparent carbon offsetting. You can virtually travel to every tree and learn more about the tree and the tree's farmer.

For more information, please visit www.ecomatcher.com.

Bas Fransen
EcoMatcher Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

EcoMatcher Introduces TreeTracker 3D

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more