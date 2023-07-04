Department of Health approves fourth medical cannabis retail dispensary for Aloha Green Apothecary

Posted on Jul 3, 2023 in Newsroom

HONOLULU, HI– The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) has issued a formal notice to proceed to retail to Aloha Green Holdings, Inc. dba Aloha Green Apothecary after passing the final on-site inspection of their fourth retail dispensary. Aloha Green Apothecary’s new retail location is at 92-1047 Olani St., Unit 1-110, Kapolei, HI, 96707, and expects to begin sales on July 3, 2023.

“Aloha Green Apothecary’s newest location provides an additional option to patients in West Oʻahu,” said Program Manager Michele Nakata of the Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation. This will be the state’s 23rd retail dispensing location.

As of June 29, 2023, a statewide total of 33,032 patients, and 2,797 caregivers were registered statewide. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for children under 18 years of age are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The other licensed retail centers operating in the state include: Hawaiʻi Island

Big Island Grown: 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, Hilo, HI 96720 64-1040 Mamalahoa Highway, Waimea, HI 96743 74-5617 Pawai Place, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Hawaiian Ethos: 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 64-1035 Mamalahoa Highway, Unit J, Kamuela, HI 96743 578 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo, HI 96720



Kauaʻi Island

Green Aloha: 4-1565 Kuhio Highway, Suite 3, Kapaʻa, HI 96746 2827 Poʻipū Road, Kōloa, HI 96756



Maui Island

Maui Grown Therapies: 44 Paa St., Kahului, HI 96732 1087 Limahana Place, Unit 4B, Lahaina, HI 96761 7 Aewa Place, Unit #3, Makawao, HI 96768



Pono Life Sciences: 415 Dairy Road, Kahului, HI 96732 115 North Market St., Wailuku, HI 96793 149 Hana Highway, Pā’ia, HI 96779



O‘ahu Island

Aloha Green Apothecary: 1314 South King St., Honolulu, HI 96814 2113 Kalākaua Ave., Honolulu, HI 96815 3131 North Nimitz Highway, Honolulu, HI 96819 Cure Oahu: 727 Kapahulu Ave., Honolulu, HI 96816 4850 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei, HI 96707



Noa Botanicals: 1308 Young St., Honolulu, HI 96814 46-028 Kawa St., Kāneʻohe, HI 96744 98-302 Kamehameha Highway, Aiea, HI 96701



Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive-day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive-day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle while on the road, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.

