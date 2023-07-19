Websparks Announces that Ngee Ann Polytechnic Wins Progress Sitefinity 2023 Website of the Year Award
Websparks' partnership with Ngee Ann Polytechnic honoured for its excellence in user experience and digital innovation.SINGAPORE, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Websparks announced that the Ngee Ann Polytechnic website, has been named a 2023 Progress® Sitefinity® Website of the Year Awards winner in the Education category. Since 2011, the Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards has recognised partners and customers for the exceptional digital experiences they deliver to their customers and end-users.
Websparks, a web solutions company in Singapore, implemented the award-winning Ngee Ann Polytechnic website. One of Singapore’s leading institutions of higher learning with over 13,000 enrolled students, Ngee Ann Polytechnic has nine academic schools and a multisite implementation that serves diverse visitor segments and features a student portal. Its newly designed, Sitefinity-powered website has made authoring and publishing content faster and easier.
Sitefinity, a cornerstone of Progress' digital experience composable solutions portfolio, offers a suite of intelligent tools tailored for marketers to create engaging web and cross-channel digital experiences across industries, regions and company sizes.
"We are thrilled and proud to have partnered with Ngee Ann Polytechnic in designing and building their award-winning website. This recognition in the Education category of the 2023 Progress Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering exceptional web solutions that prioritise user experience and digital innovation. Websparks remains committed to providing cutting-edge web solutions to our clients, and this achievement further reinforces our expertise and capabilities in the education sector. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Ngee Ann Polytechnic and empowering them with innovative digital experiences." – Ng Chee Chiu, Project Director of Websparks.
The 2023 Sitefinity Website of the Year winners were selected in two phases. First, an internal Progress jury evaluated each nomination against six selection criteria—visual design, content, layout and navigation, sophistication, innovation and significance—and shortlisted the three highest-scoring websites per category. Second, after narrowing the field, voting was opened to the community at large, with more than 2,000 votes cast.
About Progress
Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence.
About Websparks
Websparks is an award-winning, full-service web solutions company based in Singapore. We are accredited with a S8 grading for Tender Submission on the Government Procurement Portal, eligible to pitch for government projects up to SGD $10 million. Over the past 15 years, Websparks has built up a strong portfolio spanning over 180 happy clients, including clients within the government agencies, healthcare and education.
We have over 100 experienced and dedicated team members in Singapore, and 130 regionally.
Websparks has been awarded multiple term contracts in the government, healthcare, and education sector. Websparks is an ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified company. As an accredited ISO 27001 company, Websparks has proven frameworks information security. With ISO 9001, we have demonstrated to external auditors our commitment to our quality framework.
