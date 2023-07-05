BREATHE! Convention Announces Early Access Tickets with A Groundbreaking Promotion Provided by Switch Reward Card
A promotional event for early wave tickets.
Switch wants to provide a global debit card or a prepaid debit card globally, as well as a trading platform for those who want to sell their crypto and then load their card and go spend it.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BREATHE! Convention, the leading event in the emerging technology space, is proud to announce its promotional event of early wave tickets for its upcoming convention in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 13 to 15, 2023.
— Switch Reward Card President and COO Brad Wilden
BREATHE! Convention is giving extra value to its early release tickets in collaboration with the event’s Bronze Sponsor, Switch Reward Card. Switch Reward Card is a blockchain-based financial services ecosystem. The Switch blockchain is empowered by a global decentralized node network where node licensees are rewarded, by the blockchain, with Switch Digital Rewards. Switch Reward Card offers payment solutions for both traditional and cryptocurrencies around the world.
Thanks to Switch Reward Card and other participants, BREATHE! Convention has the opportunity for attendees to get a glimpse into the future of technology, education, finance, and more.
From July 6th to July 18th, each person who purchases a ticket to attend BREATHE! Convention will receive a Switch Lite Node and is automatically entered into the exciting “Win the Ultimate Vegas Experience” sweepstakes, opening the door to a potential unforgettable adventure.
This thrilling sweepstakes offers participants an opportunity to win a three-night trip to Las Vegas for two, $2,500 in cash, and a chance to potentially win $50,000 in a 1-100 envelope game. More details about the sweepstakes are found directly on the Switch Reward Card website at https://switchrewardcard.com/vegas-high-roller/
Brian Edmiston, PR Director of BREATHE! Convention, expressed, "What Switch is doing is not simply a giveaway, but showcasing an exemplary use-case that is simple to understand. Their integration into our event presents an extraordinary opportunity for our attendees."
Registration for early access tickets is available at https://tickets.breatheconvention.com/
For comprehensive information about the speaker lineup, exhibiting, and sponsorship opportunities at BREATHE! Convention, visit www.breatheconvention.com.
About Switch Reward Card
About BREATHE!
Taking place on September 13-15, 2023 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, BREATHE! Convention is renowned for fostering mass adoption and educational opportunities in industries that include Web3, AI, Blockchain, Metaverse, AR/VR, NFT technology, and more. The convention is backed by a strong community of investors, founders, developers, and educators who are committed to empower attendees and participants to learn, apply, and thrive in the rapidly changing tech landscape.
Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event.
Produced by 5AM Global
Powered by Metakeep and NFT TiX
#BREATHEConLV
Brian Edmiston
5AM Global
+1 833-931-3128
Press@5AMGlobal.com
