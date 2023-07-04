Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Launches First Day of Customer Service Operations for the Work and Family Mobility Act

Newly-eligible driver’s license applicants welcomed by MassDOT officials, staff, and advocates at statewide service center locations

BOSTON – MassDOT Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca and Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie joined local officials, advocates and staff at the RMV Brockton Service Center today to welcome newly-eligible driver’s license applicants, as the RMV kicked off the first day of customer service operations for the Work and Family Mobility Act (WFMA). Under the new law, which became effective on Saturday, July 1, eligible Massachusetts residents can apply to obtain a Standard (Class D or M) driver's license, regardless of immigration status.

The RMV hosted a variety of tents, informational tables, and provided community outreach staff to create a welcoming atmosphere with multilingual information and assistance for the first day of operations under the new law. These efforts were duplicated in seven cities across the Commonwealth, in Boston, Brockton, Lawrence, Worcester, Pittsfield, Revere, and Springfield where newly eligible applicants were expected to apply in significant numbers.

The RMV tracks overall numbers of appointments, regardless of immigration status. As of 8:00 a.m. on July 3, the RMV has received over 42,000 requests for learner’s permit appointments since it launched its new pre-registration process on July 1st.

“We have had a successful launch of the Work and Family Mobility Act, with many newly-eligible customers taking the first steps toward getting their driver’s licenses and making our roads and communities safer,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re grateful to the hardworking RMV staff who went above and beyond to welcome customers and provide them with information and assistance in multiple languages to ensure a smooth process. We encourage anyone who is eligible to go online today to begin the process of obtaining their driver’s license.”

“Today is an important day across our Commonwealth as the Department of Transportation celebrates the first day of serving new customers under the Work and Family Mobility Act,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “As new communities interact with the RMV, we want to ensure a welcoming, supportive experience. We are working hard to provide as many resources as possible and we look forward to continuing to serve all communities in Massachusetts.”

“The Registry of Motor Vehicles has been working hard to implement the Work and Family Mobility Act and stands ready to support new customers as they seek Massachusetts driving credentials,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “I want to thank our new customers, our hardworking RMV staff, and the advocated who have supported in helping to make this process as seamless as possible.”

The Registry Motor of Vehicles has worked diligently with stakeholders, and advocates to execute a smooth process in the implementation of the Work and Family Mobility Act. In addition to multilingual resources, increasing staff, and expanded hours, the RMV also implemented pop-up welcoming centers on the first day of implementation, to guide and direct new eligible customers with limited information in the right direction. The community outreach staff at the 7 locations showed customers looking for more information how to make appointments, and the full step by step process on how to get a driver’s license, as well as connecting them with all the multilingual resources the RMV has available on their website.

To serve for the diverse populations who will become eligible for driver’s licenses under WFMA, the RMV is providing materials, permits and interpreters in 15 to 100 languages. It has also expanded call center staffing and staffing at customer service centers by 50 percent and expanded hours of operation at many locations to include Saturdays and some evening hours. RMV has also more than doubled the number of road test examiners.

“We are grateful to Governor Healey’s Administration for implementing this law after years of debate and for dedicating significant resources to support the RMV in preparing to serve our new applicants with multilingual accessibility,” said Chrystel Murrieta Ruiz, co-chair of the Driving Families Forward Coalition, which helped to pass the WFMA.

“Ultimately, this is about helping the young man who can finally get to work safely with his license, or the immigrant mom who can now pick up her kids from school without fear,” added Lenita Reason, co-chair of the Driving Families Forward Coalition. “Everyone deserves the right to safe transportation.”

The RMV remains committed to providing quality services to all communities and has been working diligently to develop informational resources, which include:

An informational website, Mass.Gov/WFMA, which includes helpful information on the WFMA, details identification requirements and outlines steps which must be undertaken by eligible individuals to get a Standard Class D or Class M driver’s license, including successfully passing a vision screening, and scheduling separate appointments for a learner’s permit and road test.

A special informational phoneline, 857-368-WFMA (9362), to hear messaging in multiple languages.

Frequently Asked Questions and a public flyer for customers as they prepare their applications.

The RMV is also working on additional ways to support residents, and offers the following:

Materials will be translated into 15 languages, permits available in 35 languages, and interpreters (phone and in-person) available in 100+ languages.

Expanding call center staffing by 50 percent and adding a temporary, dedicated WFMA inquiry line operated by a vendor with live customer service representatives.

Expanding staffing at customer service centers by 50 percent and expanding hours of operation at many locations to include Saturdays and some evening hours.

More than doubling the number of road test examiners, adding temporary road test sites, and expanding hours for road test operations at many locations.

To prepare for the application process, the RMV is also providing tips to eligible residents in advance:

1. Appointments are required: You will need to make two separate appointments to take your learner’s permit exam and take a road test. Walk-ins will not be available. Starting July 1, make your appointment online at Mass.Gov/myRMV. Appointments will fill up fast at popular RMV locations (Haymarket, Watertown, Brockton, for example), so consider expanding your location preferences to find more availability.

2. Prepare your documents: Before your appointment, be sure to gather a proof of identity; proof of date of birth; and documents proving Massachusetts residency. For the expanded list of acceptable documents, see Mass.Gov/WFMA. If any documents are not in English, the RMV will require the document to be accompanied by a certified English translation.

3. Standard fees apply: Costs are $30 for a learner’s permit exam fee, $35 for a road test fee, and $50 for a Class D driver’s license fee. The RMV encourages applicants to pay online in advance at Mass.Gov/myRMV.

4. Study and practice driving: Learn the Massachusetts rules of the road so you can successfully pass your learner’s permit exam. Practice driving with a licensed driver in the car before you take your scheduled road test. Be sure you know how to use hand signals, how to turn the vehicle on, how to use directional signals and the vehicle mirrors while driving. Driver’s Manuals are available at https://www.mass.gov/lists/drivers-manuals.

5. Bring an interpreter if possible: Customer service centers will have translation services available by telephone for your appointment. If you need an interpreter for your road test and have a friend, loved one, or someone else who can accompany to translate, the RMV encourages you to bring them along. Otherwise, you can request an interpreter from the RMV when scheduling a road test.

6. Bring a licensed driver and a vehicle to your road test: All applicants for must bring a licensed driver to their road test to comply with the rules for driving under a Learner’s Permit. You must also provide a vehicle with valid registration and valid inspection for the road test. You will not be able to take your road test if you do not bring a vehicle and a licensed driver to your appointment.

7. Beware of bad actors: The RMV cautions residents to beware of fraudulent websites and scams. The RMV is the only organization authorized to issue a driver’s license and to collect fees. Customers needing credentials should never pay someone for an RMV appointment. There are no special brokers authorized to help you get an appointment or a license. Make sure that you pay fees only at Mass.Gov/myRMV or in person at an RMV location.

For more information go to Mass.gov/WFMA or call (857) 368-WFMA (9326).