New Gun Safety Laws to Protect Hawaiʻi’s People – SB1230 and HB1239

Main, Newsroom Posted on Jul 3, 2023 in Featured

On June 2, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Governor Green signed into law two key pieces of firearms related legislation – SB1230 and HB1239 – to preserve the safety of Hawai‘i residents, visitors, and keiki. “These bills strike a very appropriate balance between public safety and protecting people and children in Hawai‘i, along with respecting the Second Amendment right of individuals,” said Governor Green.

Act 52 (SB1230) addresses sensitive places where firearms are prohibited. The purpose is to create a statewide policy that will help to avoid confusion from county to county throughout the state.

Act 53 (HB1239) requires the Department of Education to work with certain organizations to implement active shooter training in public and charter schools statewide.

Governor Green stated, “I firmly believe in providing this potentially life­saving education for our public and charter school students, to help make sure they get to go home to their families,” said Governor Green. “The two bills will help keep Hawai‘i as one of the safest states in the nation.”

Chris Marvin of the Everytown for Gun Safety Veteran Advisory Council said, “This is not due to chance. We’re safer because of sound public policy, and we must do everything we can to keep it that way and protect our ‘ohana and people.”