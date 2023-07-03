Supporting the Wellness and Resilience of Hawaiʻi’s Families

Main, Newsroom Posted on Jul 3, 2023 in Featured

On June 14, Governor Green signed multiple bills to make life safer for Hawai‘i residents. The bills signed focused on the ongoing battle against domestic violence and sexual assault, and expanding support for survivors.

“Domestic violence and sexual assault are pervasive, life-threatening crimes that affect millions of lives across the country, without regard for their age, gender, economic status, race, religion or education level — each one of them deserves compassion, protection, and help,” said Governor Green. “The bills I have signed today will provide resources as well as improve the overall health, well­being, and resilience of our communities.

The bills were worked on collaboratively between the Women’s Legislative Caucus and their colleagues in the House and Senate, and advocates for domestic violence and child wellness. Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Nanci Kriedman, who gave a heartfelt speech and is retiring after 40 years as a well-regarded and highly respected community advocate said, “The importance of informed leadership cannot be overstated. The problem of abuse is too big and haunting for us to look the other way. Everyone has a role to play in bringing safety to island families. Safe families are at the core of a healthy community. It’s going to take all of us.”

For a full list of the bills signed into law related to domestic violence and child wellness, visit: https://governor.hawaii.gov/newsroom/office-of-the-governor-news-release-gov-green-acts-on-life-improving-bills/