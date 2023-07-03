Hawaiʻi Receives Best New Plate Award 2022

Main, Newsroom Posted on Jul 3, 2023 in Featured

The Automobile License Plate Collectors Association (ALPCA) has awarded Hawai‘i’s Polynesian Voyaging Society (PVS) the Best New Plate Award for 2022. The plate design portrays the Hōkūle‘a anchored at Kualoa Bay with vast mountain ranges featured in the surrounding landscape. For nearly 70 years, ALPCA has promoted license plate collecting and research, and has members from 50 states and 19 countries. This is the first time that Hawai‘i has won the award.

On June 6, ALPCA’s President Cyndi McCabe traveled to Hawaiʻi from Ohio to present the award to Governor Green, PVS, and Todd Yamashita (pictured below with his keiki), the Moloka‘i graphic designer responsible for the license plate design.

“We are honored by this award that recognizes PVS and the talent of one of our very own, Todd Yamashita of Moloka‘i. The inspiring design tells a story about Hawaiʻi’s history while showcasing some of the beauty of our islands,” said Governor Green. “We are so proud of Todd’s talents and creativity, the collaboration with PVS and government officials to create the specialty plate, and the award presented to us by ALPCA in recognition of those efforts.”

Despite the many beautiful plates submitted, the Hawai‘i plate won with almost one­ third of the maximum possible points. There were 20 entries in total. The plate was honored for its colorful design and legibility, and a portion of all license plates sold benefits PVS. “Every license plate that someone purchases is symbolic, and the reality of a movement we call “Mālama Honua” — to care for the Earth,” said PVS Chief Executive Nainoa Thompson. He also thanked state and city officials and lawmakers who supported the creation of the license plate, as well as the people of Hawai‘i who have supported PVS through license plate purchases.

To learn more about the PVS specialty license plate, go to: https://www.alpca.org/bestplate/2022/