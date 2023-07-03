Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak Nominated to Serve on Federal Trade Commission

July 3, 2023

Today, the White House announced Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak as a nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes stated, “Melissa Holyoak is a remarkable public servant. Her intellect and devotion to protecting the liberties of our citizens have been instrumental to our work here in Utah. Her strong leadership ability and experience at the highest levels of legal advocacy make her an ideal choice for this crucial role. Melissa’s respect for the Constitution, good government, and love for the people have been the foundation of her service here, and I am confident she will bring these principles to her work at the FTC. I am proud to support the president’s nomination.”

Melissa Holyoak has served in the Utah AG’s Office with distinction since September 2020. Her efforts as one of Utah’s highest-ranking attorneys have demonstrated a deep commitment to constitutionally limited government, civil liberties, economic freedom, fairness, and the rule of law. Holyoak will play a pivotal role as an FTC Commissioner in protecting consumers and promoting competition.

AG Reyes added, “While we are sad to see her go, we know she will serve our country well, and we couldn’t be more proud. On behalf of the State of Utah, I wish Melissa every success in this new chapter of her distinguished career. I look forward to witnessing the outstanding contributions she is certain to make at the Federal Trade Commission.”

Melissa Holyoak graduated from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law in 2003 as an Order of the Coif and Law Review member. She has argued in the Fifth, Seventh, Eighth, Ninth, Tenth, and D.C. Circuits. Currently, she lives in Utah with her husband and four children.

The FTC protects consumers and enforces antitrust laws to ensure fair competition. Its mission is to stop anticompetitive, deceptive, or unfair business practices. The FTC has five commissioners, up to three belonging to the same political party. Nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, commissioners typically serve seven-year terms.

Official Announcement from the White House

FTC Website

Reuters coverage