H-1 Freeway Airport off-ramp (Exit 16) closed for road repairs on July 11 and 12

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oʻahu motorists that roadway repairs to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be conducted on the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct off-ramps (Exit 16), temporarily closing off access to the baggage claim/arrival level on Aolele Street.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the EASTBOUND H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct off-ramp (Exit 16) will be partially closed overnight from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for roadway resurfacing on the down-ramp.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the WESTBOUND H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct off-ramp (Exit 16) will be partially closed overnight from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for roadway resurfacing on the down-ramp.

Alternate routes from Nimitz Highway onto Rodgers Boulevard or Paiea Street should be utilized to access the baggage claim/arrival level during the ramp closures. All other departure level ramp access, airport exit ramps, and car rental return access will remain open during this roadway repair. See below for a map of the closure.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly by allowing sufficient time to get to their destination. Thank you for your corporation and understanding as we make improvements to our airport.

###