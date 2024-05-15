Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,741 in the last 365 days.

Full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard cancelled this week

Posted on May 15, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users that the full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard has been canceled this week due to weather conditions. Roadwork has been rescheduled to next week on Sunday night, May 19, and Monday night, May 20, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. All lanes will be closed on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street, to safely pour concrete for the Ala Moana Pedestrian Bridge deck.

During closure hours, motorists will be detoured to Auahi Street where they may get back onto Ala Moana Boulevard by Kamakeʻe Street and Ward Avenue.

HDOT will need two nights of work to finish the concrete pours. However, in the case of cancellations, work may be scheduled through Friday morning, May 24. HDOT will notify the public of changes to the schedule by Facebook and Twitter.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on site assisting with safety procedures. All work is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

Full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard cancelled this week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more