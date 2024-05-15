Full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard cancelled this week

Main, News Posted on May 15, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users that the full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard has been canceled this week due to weather conditions. Roadwork has been rescheduled to next week on Sunday night, May 19, and Monday night, May 20, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. All lanes will be closed on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street, to safely pour concrete for the Ala Moana Pedestrian Bridge deck.

During closure hours, motorists will be detoured to Auahi Street where they may get back onto Ala Moana Boulevard by Kamakeʻe Street and Ward Avenue.

HDOT will need two nights of work to finish the concrete pours. However, in the case of cancellations, work may be scheduled through Friday morning, May 24. HDOT will notify the public of changes to the schedule by Facebook and Twitter.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on site assisting with safety procedures. All work is weather permitting.

