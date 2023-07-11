Submit Release
Ambit Redefines Biopharma Solutions with Dynamic New Branding Approach

New branding emphasizes dedication and commitment to deliver best-in-class solutions for biopharma.

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambit RD, Inc., a leading integrated biopharma solutions firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its new branding. This significant milestone marks a defining moment for Ambit as it further solidifies its identity and reinforces its commitment to delivering tailored solutions and meaningful outcomes for biopharma.

Since its inception in 2021, Ambit has experienced remarkable growth and evolution, propelling the company to the forefront of the industry. The new branding embodies Ambit's unique approach to solving complex problems and highlights its unwavering dedication to driving results through dedicated implementation and follow-through.

"Our new branding is more than a visual update; it represents the essence of Ambit and what we bring to the table for our clients," said Rob Sederman, CEO of Ambit, Inc. "We are passionate about activating solutions that go beyond what our competition typically delivers. Our team's expertise, combined with cutting-edge technology, enables us to make a lasting impact in the biopharma landscape."

Ambit's new branding captures the core themes of movement, momentum, and performance, reflecting the company's relentless drive to help clients navigate their challenges with agility and achieve their objectives with precision. The unique logo, showcasing a scope or boundary, represents the meaning of “ambit” and encapsulates the company’s proactive approach to going above and beyond to create customized solutions for clients, even if it means navigating outside of their scope.

"Our brand transformation signals a bold, modernized approach that our competition is lacking," added Ned Kitfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Ambit, Inc. "We are committed to bringing innovative and provocative solutions to our clients, empowering them to navigate the ever-changing landscape of rare and specialty diseases effectively and in ways that haven’t been done before."

With the new tagline, "The Solution is Here," Ambit underscores its ability to deliver comprehensive and game-changing solutions that address biopharma’s unique needs. By offering a variety of integrated services, Ambit sets itself apart from competitors, providing a holistic and unmatched approach to problem-solving.

Ambit's new branding is a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to its clients and the pursuit of excellence in the biopharma industry. The team at Ambit looks forward to continuing its mission of empowering biopharma companies to face challenges head-on and achieve remarkable outcomes that transform lives affected by life-altering diseases—all while disrupting industry norms.

About Ambit, Inc.: Ambit is a mission-driven healthcare technology and services company headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey focused on transforming the world of rare and specialty disease. Ambit's capabilities are tailored to address specialty medicine dynamics and span patient identification, multi-stakeholder activation and engagement, and future-focused consulting services. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Scott Dubow
Ambit, Inc.
+1 617-230-7723
scott.dubow@ambitinc.com

