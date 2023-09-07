Ambit Welcomes Dan McNamara as EVP of Commercial and Patient Strategy

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambit, a technology-enabled solutions company dedicated to guiding biopharma clients through the intricate landscape of rare and specialty disease product development, proudly announces the appointment of Dan McNamara as EVP of Commercial and Patient Strategy. With an extensive background in the pharmaceutical industry and a passion for revolutionizing patient care, McNamara is poised to lead Ambit's charge in elevating patient strategy to unprecedented heights within the rare and specialty disease sectors.

Ambit, with a presence spanning the United States and EU, has embarked on a journey to reshape the way biopharma companies navigate the intricate realm of rare and specialty disease product development and commercialization. Boasting a team of more than 100 experts, Ambit combines cutting-edge technology with strategic insights to empower clients to overcome the unique challenges inherent in bringing these life-changing therapies to market.

In this era of rapid transformation, Ambit has strategically positioned itself as an innovator, and the addition of Dan McNamara as EVP of Commercial and Patient Strategy further solidifies Ambit’s commitment to the advancement of Patient Access and Commercial Strategy as critical components of their service offering. McNamara's mission is to craft a strategic roadmap for the expansion and evolution of Ambit’s Patient Solution Area that seamlessly aligns with Ambit's overarching product and service strategy.

With an impressive career spanning over two decades, Dan McNamara brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. Previously serving as Group Vice President of Patient Access at Takeda, Senior Vice President of US Commercial and Head of the US at Homology, and Group Vice President of Patient Services at Shire Pharmaceuticals, McNamara's multifaceted background uniquely equips him to lead Ambit into this pivotal phase.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of biopharma, patient access and support programs have emerged as a linchpin, especially for those operating in the rare and specialty disease arenas. These services empower pharmaceutical enterprises to amplify their value across the healthcare continuum, resulting in improved health outcomes for patients. By collaborating with various stakeholders within the healthcare ecosystem, Patient Support Services foster enhanced patient outcomes and satisfaction, while concurrently addressing the prevailing fragmentation in patient care delivery.

Ambit's CEO, Rob Sederman, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, "Dan McNamara's remarkable track record and profound understanding of patient-centric care make him the ideal candidate to lead and grow our patient-focused efforts. As Ambit continues to redefine the biopharma landscape, Dan's visionary leadership will undoubtedly shape the future of rare and specialty disease care."

Ned Kitfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Ambit, echoed Sederman's sentiment, highlighting the strategic significance of this move. "Dan McNamara's arrival at Ambit heralds a new era of patient-focused innovation. We are excited to leverage his experience to further enhance our services and make a lasting impact on the lives of patients and their families."

Dan McNamara, sharing his excitement for this new role, affirmed, "Joining Ambit presents an incredible opportunity to push the boundaries of patient access and support within the context of therapeutic areas that require complex solutions. We are building a team of practitioners who bring real-world experience and deep domain knowledge to their roles. Our collective goal is to create a cohesive ecosystem that not only bridges gaps in patient care but also enhances the overall quality of life for those in need. I am honored to be part of this transformative journey."

As Ambit continues its trajectory of growth and innovation, Dan McNamara's leadership as EVP of Commercial and Patient Strategy promises to be a catalyst in revolutionizing patient care within the rare and specialty disease domains. Ambit is steadfast in its commitment to elevating the standard of care, and with McNamara at the helm, the future of patient services shines brighter than ever.​

About Ambit: Ambit is a mission-driven healthcare technology and services company headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey focused on transforming the world of rare and specialty diseases. Ambit's capabilities are tailored to address specialty medicine dynamics and span patient identification, multi-stakeholder activation and engagement, and future-focused consulting services. To learn more, visit ambitinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.