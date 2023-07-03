Submit Release
*Updated with Photos* Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Destruction of Property Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in the District.

 

  • At approximately 4:30 am, the suspect detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk outside of the ATM at the Truist Bank located in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast then fled the scene in a vehicle. The explosive device caused damage to the location. CCN: 23-106-401
  • At approximately 4:36 am, the suspect detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk in front of the doors at the Nike Store located in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast, then fled the scene in a vehicle. The explosive device caused damage to the location. CCN: 23-106-429
  • At approximately 4:45 am, the suspect threw a Molotov cocktail style object at the Safeway store located in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast then fled the scene in a vehicle. The Molotov cocktail caused damage to the location. CCN: 23-106-412

 

In each of these offenses, it appears the suspect targeted commercial establishments and it does not appear the suspect was targeting any members of the public. The establishments were closed at the time of the offenses. There were no reported injuries as a result of these offenses.

 

One of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle, described as a gold/champagne color Acura TL with a Maryland plate: 17971CK, were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who may have any information about these incidents, to include video or photos from any of the offense location are encouraged to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these offenses. In partnership with MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Washington Field Division, are offering an additional $10,000 bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $20,000.

