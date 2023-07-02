UZBEKISTAN, July 2 - The Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan received the President of the Turkic Investment Fund

Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov today met with President of the Turkic Investment Fund and former Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) Baghdad Amreev.

Glad to meet H.E. Baghdad Amreyev, the President of the Turkic Investment Fund and former Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, the Uzbek Foreign Minister wrote on his telegram channel. “We exchanged thoughts on how to build more substantial financial ties and investment cooperation among OTS member states.”

Recall that on November 10-11, 2022, in the city of Samarkand, under the chairmanship of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a meeting of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States was held, the theme of which was “A new era of Turkic civilization: on the way to common progress and prosperity”. As a result of the summit, the Samarkand Declaration was adopted, aimed at further expanding multifaceted cooperation within the organization.

In addition, a decision was made to approve the candidacy of Kubanychbek Omuraliev for the position of Secretary General of the UTC.

Photo by Anvar Ilyasov