Magzter adds premium titles from the US region to Magzter GOLD, solidifying its position as a leading digital newsstand
As part of its commitment to delivering exceptional content to users, Magzter has strategically expanded its portfolio of premium titles in the US.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Magzter Inc., the world's largest digital newsstand, is thrilled to announce the significant growth of its premium titles in the US region under its Magzter GOLD program. This expansion further solidifies Magzter's position as a leading platform for digital magazines and newspapers, providing readers in the US with an extensive collection of high-quality publications.
As part of its commitment to delivering exceptional content to users, Magzter Inc. has strategically expanded its portfolio of premium titles available to readers in the US. The expansion encompasses publisher partnerships that strengthen Magzter's presence in the US market. Notably, Magzter has successfully collaborated with renowned magazine publishers, including Hearst, Condé Nast, TIME USA, LLC, and Dotdash Meredith, among others. This concerted effort enhances Magzter's already vast catalog and enriches its Magzter GOLD subscription program.
The titles added include Allrecipes, Architectural Digest, Bon Appétit, Better Homes & Gardens, Car and Driver, Condé Nast Traveler, Cosmopolitan, Country Living, Elle, Esquire, Food & Wine, Good Housekeeping, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Men’s Health, People, Popular Mechanics, Real Simple, Southern Living, The New Yorker, The Oprah, Time, Travel+Leisure, Vanity Fair, Vogue, WIRED and Women’s Health. You can explore the entire Magzter GOLD catalog here.
“With this expansion, Magzter Inc. ensures that readers in the US have access to an unparalleled selection of digital magazines, catering to their diverse interests and preferences,” said Girish Ramdas, Co-founder and CEO of Magzter Inc. “We firmly believe that Magzter's expanded catalog of premium titles will offer a captivating reading experience for readers of all age groups.”
“Magzter has consistently demonstrated its commitment to curating a comprehensive library of premium titles, enriching the reading experience for its users worldwide,” said Vijay Radhakrishnan, Co-founder and President of Magzter Inc. “The growth of premium titles in the North American region further reinforces Magzter's dedication to providing readers with access to the best content available in the digital magazine landscape.”
Magzter has been rapidly growing its catalog in the North American region by adding the most sought-after titles from leading publishers. The extensive Magzter GOLD catalog includes several renowned titles from Mexico including Forbes, GQ, ¡HOLA, Marie Claire, National Geographic Traveler, Revista Proceso and Vogue.
"We are delighted to witness the growth of our premium titles in the US region," said Scott Verchin, Vice President, Global Content Acquisition, Magzter Inc. "Magzter is committed to offering an exceptional reading experience to our users, and this expansion reflects our dedication to providing a diverse and captivating collection of digital magazines. We aim to cater to the varied interests of readers in the US and empower them to explore their passions through our platform."
Magzter Inc. continues to innovate and enhance its platform to ensure seamless access to premium titles across multiple devices. With its user-friendly interface and convenient features, Magzter empowers readers to enjoy their favorite magazines anytime, anywhere.
For more information about Magzter Inc. and to explore the extensive collection of premium titles, please visit the official Magzter website at www.magzter.com.
About Magzter Inc.:
Magzter Inc. is the world's largest and fastest-growing digital newsstand with over 85 million users across 175 countries. Headquartered in New York, Magzter Inc. provides a platform that allows publishers to reach a global audience and offers readers unlimited access to thousands of digital magazines and newspapers. With a user-friendly interface and seamless cross-device accessibility, Magzter Inc. continues to revolutionize the way people read and experience magazines.
