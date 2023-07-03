Incredibles.pro Launches AI-Enabled Platform Empowering Users to Unlock Their Full Potential
Connecting services and service requests is becoming much easier thanks to the new AI-powered platform Incredibles.proUSA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Can AI help empower more equitable ways for services to be provided? Incredibles.pro is helping to answer that question. In exciting news, Incredibles.pro is pleased to announce the official launch of its groundbreaking platform. Armed with a compelling mission to create prosperous “win-win” business community of trust and mutual support, Incredibles.pro leverages innovative technology to revolutionize how individuals share, request, offer, exchange, and subscribe to services.
At the core of Incredibles.pro is its commitment to helping users to unlock their full potential. In a world marked by economic uncertainty, this platform aims to help individuals thrive, offering them a secondary source of income while accelerating sustainable development. By connecting users with their target audiences, Incredibles.pro bridges the gap and enables individuals to overcome the limitations of traditional one-way systems.
Founder and CEO Sangram Chavan leads the charge in this transformative endeavor. Chavan's experience as a manager for Fortune 500 companies and as a founder in the startup ecosystem has given him a unique perspective on the challenges that businesses face in today's marketplace. A University of London and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University graduate, Chavan's combination of top-education and experience in the field have been key developing Incredibles.pro.
"We aim to connect users with their desired requests and foster a community of trust and support," commented Chavan. "Technology can help the world become a better place. Despite today's widespread economic uncertainty, our platform helps individuals realize their full potential and thrive. We are showing AI isn’t a threat to those offering services, it can be leveraged to help them be more efficient, find more clients, and do better financially."
Chavan is surrounded by an extremely skilled team working on the platform and dedicated to the same vision, including CTO SK Sayed Aktar and CMO Titeeksha Burade.
Incredibles.pro offers a wide range of key features designed to enhance the user experience. The platform incorporates artificial intelligence to facilitate safe, efficient, and user-friendly interactions. Users can easily share, request, offer, exchange, subscribe, and more to a variety of services, all while enjoying the benefits of a seamless and secure environment. Notably, users even have the opportunity to get paid for replying to chat, ensuring that their contributions are valued and acknowledged.
The versatility of Incredibles.pro extends to various use cases, including skill and resource sharing, task delegation and request matching, networking and referrals, mentorship, coaching, and expert consulting. Whatever the user's needs may be, Incredibles.pro aims to connect them with the right audience, creating a platform that truly caters to individuals' specific requirements.
Incredibles.pro has immense market potential, with the global sharing economy projected to reach $600 billion in 2027, experiencing a compound annual growth rate of roughly 32 percent. By 2025, the total available market is expected to reach $2.5 trillion, with $1.2 trillion of the marker present in India alone according to Statista.
It’s not a surprise, the early response to Incredibles.pro has been positive across the board.
Chris S. recently said in a five-star review, "Incredibles has been a great resource for me to help get the word out about my new consulting business. I can see this platform becoming a cornerstone of my growing business. Fully recommended."
Incredibles.pro is set to reshape how individuals sell services and connect with their target audiences. As a pioneering AI-enabled platform, it aims to empower users, foster sustainable development, and create opportunities for economic growth. Incredibles.pro is poised to revolutionize the sharing economy and empower individuals worldwide through its innovative technology and commitment to trust and mutual support.
For more information, please visit www.incredibles.pro a product by Ambivert Technologies Private Limited.
Sangram Chavan
Ambivert Technologies Private Limited
