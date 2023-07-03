PUBLIC SYMPOSIUM ON CDF ACT BILL 2023

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) in collaboration with the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) will be hosting a Public Symposium on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Act Bill 2023 Thursday this week.

All (public) are welcome to attend this very important event as it is part of the mandatory reforms that the Ministry of Rural Development is undertaking to improve and strengthen the delivery mechanisms of the CDF program and its governance.

Refer for details in the poster below.

