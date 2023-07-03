Thane Stenner Discusses Public Ventures with Business in Vancouver Magazine in an Exclusive Interview
Prominent Vancouver publication, BIV engaged Thane Stenner in an interview for his specialty in public ventures.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management Canada, was featured in BIV’s article, B.C. Top Executives Upping Stakes in Their Public Ventures. Written by Glen Korstrom, the article dissects the shareholdings and guidelines set forth by corporations for their executives.
“Lending my voice and perspective to this insightful piece was an obvious choice,” says Stenner in the article. “It’s important that readers understand the context behind the data for executives of various incomes and serving corporations of various sizes.”
In the article, Mr. Stenner gives commentary on the executive holdings of companies such as Telus and Lululemon. The article focuses on the release of executives’ stock holdings and how these stock holdings relate to the total compensation each executive receives from their various companies.
BIV, Business in Vancouver, is a publication providing local business insights, news, and advertisements to help local businesses remain relevant and connected. It issues a weekly print and online edition as well as a daily newsletter.
Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.
He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner’s unique knowledge has been featured across several business news outlets including, the Globe & Mail, Financial Post, CNBC & BNN Bloomberg.
For more news and information about Thane Stenner, please visit https://stennerwealthpartners.com/. You can also find him on Twitter and LinkedIn.
