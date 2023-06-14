Wealth Professional Magazine Interviews Thane Stenner on His Innovative Mentorship Approach
Wealth Professional 5-Star Advisor Thane Stenner was featured by the publication to share his philosophy and perspective on mentorship within wealth management.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner of Stenner Wealth Partners+ of CG Wealth Management Canada was profiled by Wealth Professional Canada to share his perspective on mentorship and how it has changed throughout his 30+ years of wealth management. Of particular note was his own experiences being mentored by his father, who spent close to fifty years as a top wealth advisor.
Mr. Stenner’s successes in the industry are noteworthy and followed by other wealth advisors, both less seasoned and of the same caliber as the award-winning Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor. Mr. Stenner’s focus has long been on building client relationships, and he admits that his focus on mentoring others has, historically, been slightly less consistent.
“My affinity for mentoring others is a new development,” says Mr. Stenner of his assertion that he has not always enjoyed mentoring. “It has taken time to recognize that mentoring is a must, a crucial component to maintaining this incredible team we’ve built. Fostering the culture and experience I desire in my team must be something I do with constant and consistent focus. They deserve it, as do our clients.”
The interview continues with Mr. Stenner’s assertions that success is determined by the weakest link and creating top performers on an award-winning team requires dedication and commitment to speaking regularly into the professional lives of his team.
With a collection of news, education, and industry insight, Wealth Professional Canada is a go-to resource for wealth management professionals. Mr. Stenner was named one of Wealth Professional’s 5-Star Advisors for Quebec and Western Canada.
Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.
He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner’s unique insight has been featured across several business news outlets including, the Globe & Mail, Financial Post, CNBC & BNN Bloomberg.
