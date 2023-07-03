Porter+Craig and California Prod.’s Roger Corman Documentary Has Award Winning “Homecoming” at Cannes Film Festival

Roger Corman, the Pope of Pop Cinema Official Movie Poster

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Porter+Craig Film & Media and California Prod.’s documentary Roger Corman: The Pope of Pop Cinema had a “homecoming” of sorts at this year’s prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The multi-award-winning documentary, featuring Ron Howard and Peter Bogdanovich (in one of his last interviews), and starring the man who gave Hollywood icons Jack Nicholson, Michael Landon, Joe Dante, Francis Ford Coppola, and Martin Scorsese their big breaks, was being heavily promoted by leading distributor Porter+Craig at this year’s Cannes Film Market – even as the 97-year-old legend himself was being honored for his accomplishments there!

No less than Quentin Tarantino joined his “hero” and fellow indie film icon at the Grand Prix presentation ceremony to personally pay tribute to “The Pope of Pop Cinema”. And another Porter+Craig connection came in that the Academy Award-winning Corman was there as an executive producer of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas’ film school project, Stealing Las Vegas. Porter+Craig co-founder Jeff Porter is a proud graduate of UNLV’s School of Film and Television, and helped to start the Center for Music and Film while he was an undergraduate there. Mr. Porter maintains the strongest ties to the Vegas film community, and couldn’t be more pleased at the timing of the events. And California Prod’s head honchos, veteran producer Myriam Brough and writer/director Bertrand Tessier, are based in France as well as Hollywood. Both were elated to find their film “back where it all began” in their home country while Mr. Corman himself was receiving his honors due.

Porter+Craig co-CEO Jeff Porter says, “We were thrilled to partner with Myriam and Bertrand as soon as we found out about this marvelous motion picture. As a film fanatic myself, Roger Corman helped invent ‘slasher’ and ‘blaxploitation’ films, and made his career both by finding top new talent, and opening spaces for people of color, women, and new voices in movies and TV. And just like a Roger Corman flick, Myriam and Bertrand’s movie has it all - action, drama, and humor, ready to go”

Co-CEO Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig adds, “As someone who’s worked with films and filmmakers large and small, it is great to see Mr. Corman finally getting the recognition he has so long deserved! It was an honor and a pleasure for us at Porter-Craig to represent this empowering and enlightening documentary to the wider world.”

California Prod. Films, headed by Myriam Brough and Bertrand Tessier, have produced both biographies of individual film and TV icons (including David O. Selznick, Jennifer Jones, Henry Jaglom, and Orson Welles) and larger productions on American cinema as a whole – with a distinctly French twist.

Porter+Craig Film & Media (formerly Porter Pictures) has assisted in the successful distribution and placement of over 100 indie film and TV titles, with multiple sales to Discovery, HBO, BET, RLJ Entertainment, VUDU, Starz, Spectrum InDemand, and Amazon Prime. After retiring with the rank of Sgt. Major from a stellar three-decade career in the armed forces, co-CEO Keith L. Craig built a $40 billion portfolio in distribution for Disney, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, including Coco, Black Panther, and the Star Wars and Avengers franchises.

After overseeing two successful limited-theatrical releases last year (the horror thriller The Blacklight and the empowering Black rom-com Single Not Searching), Porter+Craig is launching a multi-million-dollar theatrical release campaign for two of its forthcoming hits: the sci-fi thriller Lumina (starring Eric Roberts and Rupert Lazarus) and the hot hip-hop horror movie TrapHouse (Terrence Howard, Mekhi Phifer, and Joseph Sikora). www.pcfilmandmedia.com

You can watch the trailer for Roger Corman: The Pope of Pop Cinema here: https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/details/Roger-Corman-The-Pope-of-Pop-Cinema/2304495

Roger Corman Pope of Pop Cinema Trailer