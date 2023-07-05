Saprea Partners with Service Women’s Action Network

1 in 4 women is a survivor of sexual abuse statistic. There are over 2 million women veterans in the United States and over 350,000 service women.

Saprea and Service Women's Action Network (SWAN) are partnering up in the battle against child sexual abuse.

Saprea and SWAN are working together to provide healing services to all service women and women veterans who have been impacted by child sexual abuse.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saprea and Service Women’s Action Network (SWAN) have partnered up in the battle against child sexual abuse. Saprea and SWAN are working together to provide healing services to all service women and women veterans who have been impacted by child sexual abuse. This cooperative effort is also working to supply information and tools to parents and caretakers so they can protect the children of these heroes.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with SWAN, which will help us spread awareness of the global issue of child sexual abuse and reach more individuals with our healing and prevention resources,” said Saprea Managing Director, Chris Yadon. “We share the goal of empowering more survivors, including service women and women veterans, who are burdened with the lasting impacts of the abuse.” 

Saprea’s free, online healing and prevention resources are now available through the SWAN resource portal. SWAN is working every day to ensure that service women and their members have access to the critical information and assistance they need.

The online resources provide education on the effects of abuse and ways in which those effects commonly manifest in the lives of adult survivors. The resources also offer practical tools and strategies for parents and caregivers to reduce the risk of abuse for their children.

Each year in the United States, over one million children will be sexually abused. That is 1 in 5 children before they turn 18. Through the partnership, Saprea and SWAN will work together to bring that number down to zero.

Saprea and SWAN are committed to ensuring all service women and women veterans have access to the information, tools, and support they need to reach their personal and professional goals. Nearly 39 percent of our military personnel are parents and six percent of that number raise their children as single parents. Saprea and SWAN have joined forces to help provide our military parents with the tools to reduce the risk of child sexual abuse.

"We need to protect the children of our heroes by educating our communities on the prevalence of child sexual abuse - in every racial, economic, and geographic divide," said Yadon.

Together Saprea and SWAN will continue to battle for a future free of child sexual abuse and heal our service women who have been impacted by abuse as children.

"SWAN is honored to partner with Saprea and bring awareness and support to military families who may be impacted by child sexual abuse. SWAN's work is dedicated to support, connect, and advocate for women past, present, and future; providing children and our future women veterans this information is essential,” said the CEO of SWAN, Jennifer Ross.

“We're stronger together and we hope the Saprea and SWAN partnership will provide the tools needed to help children and their families thrive." 

Saprea exists to liberate individuals and society from child sexual abuse and its lasting impacts.

