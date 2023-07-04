ADAMANT CoinOptimus: Open-source Self-Hosted Cryptocurrency Trade Bot for Non-Professional Traders

The CoinOptimus bot trades with a 3% price step You can see orders placed and maintained with the Ladder strategy CoinOptimus Logo

DUBLIN, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trading in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies can be a daunting task. Between continuously monitoring market fluctuations and determining optimal transaction timing, it can be a stressful endeavor, especially for non-professional traders. Recognizing these challenges, the innovative minds behind ADAMANT have launched CoinOptimus, a self-hosted cryptocurrency trade bot designed specifically with non-professional traders in mind.

Who is CoinOptimus For?

CoinOptimus has been developed to cater to a wide range of users:

* Non-professional traders: CoinOptimus is ideal for those who want to dabble in the world of crypto trading without getting entangled in intricate setups and exhaustive analysis tools

* Privacy-conscious traders: Given the rising concerns about data privacy, CoinOptimus offers the unique advantage of being self-hosted, allowing traders to maintain complete control over their trading keys

* Casual crypto enthusiasts: For those who trade infrequently but want to automate their trading process, CoinOptimus provides a handy tool to simplify and optimize their transactions

* Crypto project owners, market makers, and exchanges: With the Optimal ladder/grid trade strategy, CoinOptimus can help fill order books, improve market depth, and enhance liquidity

The CoinOptimus bot with Ladder/Grid strategy shows the best results in a volatile market, buying lower than selling, and selling higher than buying.

Unique Features

CoinOptimus offers a plethora of features that make it stand out:

* Self-hosted bot: With CoinOptimus, you don't have to trust third-party tools. It's a self-hosted bot, giving you complete control over your trading.

* User-friendly setup: CoinOptimus is easy to install and configure, making it perfect for non-professional traders

* Modular structure: The bot offers exchange support and a modular structure for different trading strategies and exchange support

* Optimal Ladder/Grid trade strategy: CoinOptimus uses an optimal ladder/grid trade strategy to optimize transactions

* Managed via ADAMANT Messenger: You can conveniently manage your bot using commands through ADAMANT Messenger. The commands include placing orders and getting user and market information.

* Real-time Notifications: CoinOptimus sends you real-time notifications about your transactions to ADAMANT Messenger, Slack, and Discord

From the first version, the bot supports Binance, Bitfinex, P2PB2B, Azbit, and StakeCube exchanges

How CoinOptimus Works

CoinOptimus operates using Node.js and runs continuously on your server/VPS. Initially, you set up a config specifying the exchange and the pair you want to trade. CoinOptimus uses API keys obtained from your crypto exchange and your crypto balances on your exchange account. To manage the bot, you send commands via ADAMANT Messenger, and it responds accordingly, running your trading strategy and placing orders.

Trade Strategies

At present, CoinOptimus primarily employs the Optimal Ladder/Grid Trade Strategy. In this approach, the bot places multiple orders to buy and sell tokens, with prices starting from the spread. Once the closest order to the spread gets filled, the bot adds a similar order on the opposite side, following the principle "buy lower than you sell, and sell higher than you buy". This strategy is especially effective in a volatile market.

As the world of cryptocurrency continues to grow, tools like CoinOptimus are key to empowering non-professional traders and making the world of digital currency more accessible to all.

See full command reference in the CoinOptimus Wiki.