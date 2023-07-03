New York Agents The Virginia Corbett Home Team Ranked in “The Thousand” Survey
The annual list, released by RealTrends + Tom Ferry, places The Virginia Corbett Home Team in the top tier of real estate professionalsFISHKILL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Corbett Home Team, a team with RE/MAX Town & Country, was nationally recognized in the RealTrends + Tom Ferry “The Thousand” report. According to the report, RE/MAX accounted for 141 qualifiers – 68 teams and 73 individuals.
By earning this recognition for 2022 results, The Virginia Corbett Home Team ranks among the industry's most productive professionals. By combining their skills with the power and advantages of the RE/MAX brand, the team is positioned as a group of true professionals – and a great choice for buyers and sellers in their community. The Virginia Corbett Home Team ranked 2nd in New York State and 38th Nationally in the rankings for most volume and transactions in the Small Team category. The full list was highlighted in The Wall Street Journal.
“It’s an honor to be trusted by homebuyers and sellers to help them navigate one of the most important transactions in their life,” said Virginia Corbett. “I’m thrilled to be included in this prestigious ranking, and I look forward to many more years serving home buyers and sellers in the Hudson Valley.”
Last year proved to be a successful year for The Virginia Corbett Home Team. The Team was able to grow their sales volume to $68,800,000 when compared to $30,000,000 in 2021, which is a 129 percent increase. The Virginia Corbett Home Team was also awarded the 2022 Pinnacle Club Team and 2021 Titan Award by RE/MAX Town & Country.
“RE/MAX agents and teams continue to outshine the competition in productivity and delivering results for homebuyers and sellers," says RE/MAX, LLC President & CEO Nick Bailey. "They are constantly exceeding client expectations and raising the standard across the board. This recognition reaffirms the network's position as the industry leader in agent productivity.
For more details, contact Assoc Broker/Team Leader Virginia Corbett at Info@VirginiaCorbettHomeTeam.com or call 845-254-2429
About RE/MAX Town & Country:
RE/MAX Town & Country is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in the Hudson Valley, NY. Founded in 2018, the brokerage has 109 Realtors® and specializes in residential and commercial real estate. RE/MAX Town & Country is located at 584 Route 9, Fishkill, NY. To learn more, please visit www.VirginiaCorbettHomeTeam.com. Each office is independently owned and operated.
Virginia Corbett
The Virginia Corbett Home Team
+1 845-254-2429
info@VirginiaCorbettHomeTeam.com