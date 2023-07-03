Moises Elmann Arazi: Nearshoring is a great investment opportunity
The businessman Moises Elmann Arazi tells us about the investment opportunities between Mexico and Spain that are generated from the nearshoring phenomenon.
"The United States is the main country with the greatest foreign investment in Spain and in Mexico as well, USA is the main country with foreign investment. The collaboration has a lot of support. ·”KEY BISCAYNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The near-shoring phenomenon, which implies the relocation of business operations to nearby countries, opens up new opportunities for investment and collaboration between Mexican and Spanish companies. This new economic restructuring is in an initial phase but is already beginning to offer numerous benefits for various companies, including greater operational efficiency, cost reduction and access to new markets.
— Moises Elmann Arazi
"Mexico and Spain share a close historical and cultural relationship, which facilitates business collaboration. Mexican banking shows the success of Spain's collaboration and investment in Mexico. In addition, both countries have a strategic geographical location and a solid logistics infrastructure, which allows efficient communication and transportation of goods and services," said Moises Elmann Arazi.
For Mexican companies, collaboration with Spanish companies offers the opportunity to access the European market, which is one of the largest and most developed in the world. Spain, as the gateway to Europe, offers a stable business environment and attractive investment policies. In addition, Spanish companies can contribute technical knowledge and experience in sectors such as technology, manufacturing and services, which strengthens companies.
"The United States is the main country with the greatest foreign investment in Spain and in Mexico as well, the United States is the main country with foreign investment. The collaboration has a lot of support. Mexico is a growing economy with a young and talented population, which makes it makes it an attractive market to expand its operations, in addition to the growing community of Mexicans in the United States," said executive Moises Elmann Arazi.
In conclusion, the near-shoring phenomenon is generating new investment and collaboration opportunities between Mexican and Spanish companies. The close historical relationship, strategic geographic location and mutual benefits make this collaboration an attractive option. Both countries can take advantage of their strengths and complementary sectors to boost innovation, competitiveness and economic growth. Business collaboration between Mexico and Spain is a promising path towards a prosperous future for both nations.
