Plant-Based Meats May Not Measure Up for the Developing World

Plant-based meat products are designed to closely mimic real meat products like hamburgers. (Photo by LikeMeat/Unsplash)

New research from the Tata-Cornell Institute finds that plant-based alternatives may not be suitable for countries where micronutrient deficiencies are common.

The expansion of plant-based meat and dairy products into developing countries could upend the livelihoods of smallholder farmers who rely on livestock production” — Prabhu Pingali