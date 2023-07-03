Courageous Land grows 46% to 370 Hectares Under Management
The agroforestry company adds 116 hectares under management in Q2, growing 46% as it continues to scale quicklySãO PAULO, BRAZIL, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Courageous Land, a leading agroforestry company, announces significant advancements in its mission to help reverse climate change while creating abundance and health for life on Earth. The company has raised over USD $1.5 million and recently added 116 hectares in Brazil, growing to 370 hectares (914 acres) under management. Recent investments not only bolster the company's financial strength but also highlight the confidence investors have in the scalability and impact of Courageous Land.
Philip Kauders, CEO & Co-Founder, says “Courageous Land has now grown 46% in 2023 and we will continue our scale-up over the coming months, years and decades. We are just getting started on our mission and are uniquely positioned to turn capital into gains that benefit society, the environment, biodiversity, land stewards and consumers.”
Courageous Land is working on a USD $40 Million expansion deal in the Amazon that will reforest thousands of hectares through high-value organic biodiverse agroforestry systems. The company empowers local community members with green opportunities that increase income while regenerating and preserving the biome. The project will remove millions of tons of CO2 from the atmosphere while also preventing deforestation.
Courageous Land’s model involves managing investor relationships, overseeing agroforestry operations, developing necessary technologies, and selling agroforestry crops and carbon credits. The company, which recently landed fresh funding from the European sustainable investment platform Corekees, as well as several notable impact investors and non-profits, is moving quickly on all fronts.
On the technology side, Courageous Land will soon open its internally developed “CL Agroforestry Intelligence™ Platform” to partners. Gilberto Terra, Co-Founder and Head of Agroforestry says “we use our Platform daily as it brings economies of scale to planning, managing and selling agroforestry products”. By democratizing access to sustainable land management, Courageous Land strives to create a global impact in promoting environmentally conscious agricultural practices that the world increasingly needs.
On the carbon credit front, Courageous Land has been recognized as a leader at the nexus of carbon and agroforestry. CL was selected by the Regen Network to develop a methodology for carbon credits in agroforestry systems. In the field, CL has been measuring carbon sequestration at their pioneering agroforestry system in Bahia as well as for partners in the state of São Paulo who are interested in adopting agroforestry systems.
Courageous Land, which recently closed a confidential MoU with a premium coffee brand, has seen increasing interest in its products from niche food and beverage brands as well as massive multinationals. Kauders concludes, “These strategic partnerships not only value Courageous Land's commitment to producing exceptional regenerative products, but also validates its thesis. With strong execution capabilities and a growing list of mission-aligned partnerships we are poised to make a lasting impact on our environment and communities.”
About Courageous Land
Courageous Land designs, plants and manages biodiverse productive reforestation projects that transform previously deforested land, such as degraded pastures, into agroforests that sequester CO2 while also producing organic and regenerative crops. Key products include carbon credits, coffee, cocoa, açai, spices, fruits, beauty ingredients and native hardwoods. Courageous Land's Agroforestry Intelligence™ Platform helps with the planning, operations and sale of premium agroforestry crops and carbon credits, while helping corporate buyers practice insetting.
