ALTR Created Diamonds and J’EVAR Celebrates the Inaugural Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium in Dubai Hosted by DMCC
Speakers : Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, Tom Chatham, Chatham Gems, Amish Shah, ALTR & JEVAR ,Martin Roscheisen ,Diamond Foundry
The Lab Grown Diamond Symposium marks a pivotal moment. I would like to thank Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC for taking this initiative to bring everyone under one roof.”UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ALTR Created Diamonds, the pioneering lab-grown diamond company, is thrilled to announce its participation in the world’s-first Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium, hosted by the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) on July 10, 2023. This groundbreaking event is set to bring together global industry leaders, jewelry retailers, financial institutions, governmental stakeholders, diamond growers, and manufacturers to address the unique challenges faced by the lab-grown diamond (LGD) industry and outline a comprehensive action plan for its long-term global growth.
— Amish Shah
Amish Shah, Founder of ALTR Created Diamonds and J’evar, emphasized the critical nature of the Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium, stating, "This symposium marks a pivotal moment for the lab-grown diamond industry. I would like to thank Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of DMCC for taking this initiative and bringing everyone together under one roof. I am confident that this innovative interaction-based education driven conference will help in evolving the stakeholders in the category and uplifting substantial long-term growth with value creation."
“I am honored to speak at the Marketing and Branding Panel that will focus on value creation for the Lab Grown Diamond category through education, brand building, design, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and marketing. I look forward to sharing my 17-year journey from world’s first Lab Grown Diamond Fine Jewellery collection in 2006 to the most recent usage of Artificial Intelligence through ALTR’s own proprietary tool for designing jewelry focused on sustainably produced jewelry with lab grown diamonds grown with renewable solar energy and crafted with recycled gold.”
The Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium will feature engaging discussions revolving around AI (Artificial Intelligence), financing and regulation, marketing and branding, sustainability, and reputation. With an innovative format that encourages active participation from all attendees, the symposium aims to create actionable outcomes that will drive the industry forward.
ALTR Created Diamonds is excited about the potential business opportunities in the Middle East. The company is actively looking to expand its footprint in the region through powering existing domestic jewelry brands with their OEM Loose Diamond and Jewelry Division and a distribution through luxury partner stores for its Consumer brand J’evar. The Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium provides an ideal platform for ALTR to forge strategic partnerships and collaborations, tapping into the thriving market in the Middle East.
By participating in the Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium and leveraging the platform provided by DMCC, ALTR Created Diamonds aims to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and establish itself as a preferred partner in the region. The company's commitment to innovation, education, and technological advancements will further contribute to the growth and success of the lab-grown diamond industry.
For more information about the Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium, please visit https://lgdsymposium.ae/about
To learn more about ALTR Created Diamonds, please visit www.altr.nyc.
To explore J'evar jewelry offerings, please visit www.jevar.co.
About ALTR Created Diamonds
ALTR Created Diamonds, the undisputed creator of the lab grown diamond market, is advancing the future of jewelry through its technological innovations, consumer and jeweler education, environmental initiatives, and top industry artisans with over 90 years of experience. Creating the purest form of diamonds known to man – Type IIa – in the only vertically integrated diamond house worldwide using renewable energy. ALTR has 49 patents, providing both created diamonds and uniquely created diamond jewelry that shape our experience of a brilliant diamond. In 2023, Founder Amish Shah embarked on a new venture by establishing J'EVAR, a luxury fine jewelry brand that places a strong emphasis on consumer satisfaction. At J'EVAR, the fusion of tradition and contemporary design takes center stage, reflecting meticulous attention to detail, with a commitment to sustainable luxury using carbon-neutral lab-grown diamonds and recycled metals.
