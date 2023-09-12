Arowor Corp. Initial Accomplishments and 2023 Corporate Priorities

Arowor Corp. virtual/web properties microacquisitions Arowor Corp. tentative business development schemes Arowor Corp. pre-clinical pipeline

Aron Workman's foundations and election, a microacquisition takeover spree, and project planning and development filled the first three quarters of 2023

We are expeditiously developing our applied sciences property, especially our computational suites and pharmaceutical candidates.” — Aron Workman, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arowor Corp. (Sussex, Delaware, United States) was founded as a Delaware C-corp according to Articles of Incorporation made effective New Years' Day 2023 (2023/01/01, 05:00 EST).

Arowor Corp. was chartered and held its Initial Shareholders Meeting with Corporate Bylaws established in January 2023.

Aron Workman was elected Chairman and CEO at the Initial Shareholders Meeting. Mr. Workman is a biotechnologist and professional chairman with 13 years' experience running the stealth biotechnology R&D engine AXOXY Laboratories LLC (Gainesville, Florida, United States).

Mr. Workman published a technical manuscript on superoxide dismutase molecular videography in November 2022.

Mr. Workman resolved the 7.5 Year Patent Maintenance Fee for US Patent 8,916,373 in December 2022.

Arowor Corp. made an investor presentation (pitch deck) and sent the presentation to less than one dozen venture capital firm agents, currently without investment. A small round was planted but failed due to exigency and perpetration by United States seed firms. There are ongoing efforts to raise a more fruitful round or pivot direct to Series A.

Arowor Corp. launched its public website, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn in January 2023.

The investor pitch video produced on January 17, 2023 is now available to the public at the Arowor Corp. YouTube channel.

Open-source intelligence bulletins have been made available at the Arowor Corp. LinkedIn:

· State of Florida Targeted by Nuclear Strike Simulations: Florida Draws Nuclear Heat as the Peninsular Warfare Capital of the World

· AveXis' Zolgensma FDA Approval Conspiracy: Data Integrity and the Zolgensma FDA Approval Counter-Intelligence Conspiracy at AveXis, Inc.

Arowor Corp. has successfully acquired and is closing multiple more microacquisitions across biotechnology and biopharmaceutical discovery and development.

Arowor Corp. now owns or controls, either directly or indirectly through Mr. Aron Workman, Chairman, the following incorporated firms: DALTON COMP CENT SCIS LLC (Florida: L20000036599); CURE ALS1 LLC (Florida: L20000036654); AXOXY LABORATORIES LLC (Florida: L10000058137).

Arowor Corp. now owns or controls, either directly or indirectly through Mr. Aron Workman, Chairman, the following unincorporated firms or projects: ATG BIOINFORMATICS; MOLECULAR.BIO; NEUROBIO; BIOPENTEL; AAOAA; INTELLISYS.

Arowor Corp. has retired supercomputer KERATIN and is in the process of designing and procuring its next supercomputer: CARISSA.

Arowor Corp. is actively developing and implementing biotechnology suites including the following platforms: MPM; HPC; SODA; SSRNA; QAI.

Arowor Corp. is actively developing its computational suites, most notably Project VESUVIUS and the VESUVIUS Daemon.

Arowor Corp. is actively developing biopharmaceuticals including the following drug candidates: H10N; RDP1; AO10; HSP1; CHP1; MYV1; GTXN; INSX; ARSX.

Please contact Aron Workman, CEO, regarding serious interest in potential advisement, investment, or partnership.

Arowor Corp. Investor Presentation -- Biotech Pitch Deck (Jan. 2023)