FAMILY-FRIENDLY GUIDED TOURS OF BUFFALO BILL’S HOUSE NOW AVAILABLE FOR JULY 4TH HOLIDAY WEEKEND
Tour the Famous Film Site of “The Silence of the Lambs” ClassicPERRYOPOLIS, PA, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Fourth of July holiday landing in the middle of the week this year, many folks are taking off the entire week to celebrate. Now, in addition to fireworks and cookouts, vacationers can also take a guided tour of Buffalo Bill’s House, the real film location where the climax to the five-time Academy Award winning movie, The Silence of the Lambs, was filmed. Nestled in a bucolic town in Fayette County and just 30 miles south of Pittsburgh, the family-friendly Buffalo Bill’s House tour offers a truly unique way to celebrate Independence Day.
Tours will be personally conducted by Buffalo Bill’s House owner, Chris Rowan. During the exclusive tours, intimate groups of guests will be able to visit the home in its entirety as well as the sprawling property. Tours will last approximately two hours in length.
Tours are $69.00 per person and the following limited summer weekend 2023 dates are currently available:
JULY 4th HOLIDAY WEEKEND:
Friday, July 7th 1-3pm (ONLY 2 SPOTS LEFT); 4-6pm
Saturday, July 8th 10am-12pm; 1-3pm; 4-6pm
Sunday, July 9th 10am-12pm (ONLY 10 SPOTS LEFT); 1-3pm (SOLD OUT)
Additional fall weekends available Sept. 22-24 and October 28-29. For guided house tours details: https://buffalobillshouse.com/upcoming-tours/
The most recent addition to Buffalo Bill’s House, the interactive well set, located in the basement of the house, is fully open for guests to enjoy. The well is a replica of the infamous well in the movie, and is uncannily realistic. The well is constructed of real granite with all the gruesome markings from the movie, including bloody fingernail scratches along the wall. Brave guests can actually physically enter the four feet deep well for gruesome photo opps. Upon entering the interactive well set, guests will be greeted by sounds of dripping water along with sound clips from the film of the victim Catherine Martin (played by Brooke Smith) screaming for her life. There is a jumpsuit and curly haired wig which guests are encouraged to wear to get into character as the famous movie hostage. Additional props include a stuffed animal “Precious,” the little white bichon frise dog owned by the killer, a bucket, complete with lotion, which can be raised and lowered, as well knob & tube lighting to add to the eerie effect. To complete the chilling scene, there is also a hose for guests who want to channel Buffalo Bill’s character.
The well itself was built in partnership with legendary Special Effects Make-up Artist, and lifelong Pittsburgh resident, Tom Savini. Tom commissioned the Douglas Education Center, where he runs a Special Effects Make-up program, to create the incredible well, which was built by both faculty and students of Savini’s program.
The other main attraction is ‘Buffalo Bill’s Workshop of Horrors,’ also located in the basement of the house, where Rowan (who is an art director and prop stylist by profession) has re-created the famous Buffalo Bill’s dance set from the film complete with vintage Singer sewing machine, disco ball, four female mannequins dressed to resemble the ones in the movie, as well as a full length mirror and Buffalo Bill style kimono for guests’ use, designed to help fans “get their tuck on” while they live out their Buffalo Bill fantasies. To truly set the mood, “Goodbye Horses,” the haunting song that plays during the famous Buffalo Bill dance scene, goes on auto play, as folks enter the basement.
Upstairs, in the attic, Rowan has designed what he calls ‘Buffalo Bill’s Playhouse,’ a full retro-inspired game room that features a large screen TV complete with a 600+ library of select 70’s, 80’s and 90’s films on DVD and VHS to enjoy. A self-described fan of ‘physical media,’ Rowan has also tricked out the Playhouse with a host of full-sized classic arcade video games including Asteroids, Pac Man, Super Street Fighter, Terminator 2, Galaga, NBA Jam and Crazy Taxi. Most recent video game additions to the collection include Mortal Kombat, The Simpsons, Centipede and Final Fight. There is also a pool table that, when flipped over, doubles as an air hockey table.
On the guided tour, guests will be able to see the entire home, including the second floor living quarters, as well as walk the two acres of private property that surround it. Guests may freely ask questions during the tour, and Chris will be happy to answer them! Guests are asked to come prepared with comfortable walking shoes and apparel to match the weather forecast.
While the Buffalo Bill’s House tour is entirely family friendly, there are also a host of other sights in the Fayette County region for visitors to enjoy including the OhioPyle State Park, the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) trail for hikers and cyclists, and Fallingwater, the architectural masterpiece designed by world-renown architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
Guests will be permitted to take pictures and video (for personal use only) of their favorite on-site “Silence” filming locations, and even re-enact scenes that were shot at Buffalo Bill’s House. There’s also plenty of The Silence of the Lambs memorabilia on display throughout the home, including an original copy of the production blueprints of the house, a call sheet that was issued to the cast and crew, and even two production utilized pieces of wallpaper, which were screen-used in The Silence of the Lambs. Permanently on display is also a plethora of fan artwork and death’s-head moths to feast your eyes upon.
Exclusive Buffalo Bill’s House gift souvenirs and apparel are available for purchase at the conclusion of the tour. These branded items include: T-Shirts, Hooded Sweatshirts, ‘Skin Suit Soft’ Body Lotion, Coffee Mugs, “Precious” the Puppy plush animals, Enamel Pins, Lip Balm, Magnets, Tote Bags, and ‘Get Your Tuck On’ Bumper Stickers. For the serious collector, there are a limited number of real taxidermy deaths-heads moth in individually designed gilded frames.
Buffalo Bill’s House is currently running a Summer Sale on overnight stays. To book an overnight stay: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/book-now
