FIRST NATIONAL ENERGY CORPORATION (FNEC) SHOWCASES MILESTONES AND GEARS UP FOR INTERNATIONAL SUSTAINABLE PLAN
FNEC's Breakthroughs Pave The Way For Global Emissions Reduction
First National Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:FNEC)SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- First National Energy Corporation (FNEC), an energy company with the potential to revolutionize the automotive industry, proudly reflects on the first half of 2023. FNEC's dedication to both innovation and sustainability is clearly demonstrated through recent significant advancements, breakthrough acquisition, ongoing evolution, and creation of beneficial alliances.
In a significant milestone, FNEC achieved a major breakthrough with the acquisition of a world patent for a fully functional revolutionary internal combustion engine, redefining efficiency and performance while reducing emissions.
Another accomplishment to note is that the company has effectively maintained its focus and income stream by strategically selling off its stake in the trucking operation and securing a management contract that continues to bring in revenue.
Subsequently, FNEC initiated a series of talks within the automotive industry and parties interested in collaborating to establish manufacturing of low-emission vehicles and achieve the creation of jobs, growth of economy, and international recognition in sustainability.
These strategic collaborations have the potential to create the opportunity for substantial revenue generation for FNEC and its shareholders and pave the way for FNEC to gain international recognition and prominence for its role in promoting global emissions reduction.
FNEC's advances contribute to a world increasingly oriented towards sustainability and clean energy, shaping a brighter future for the next generations. FNEC is working on laying the groundwork for upcoming announcements that signal further potential.
Forward-Looking Statement:
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding FNEC's future projects, collaborations, and the potential impact on the world. These forward-looking statements are based on FNEC's current expectations and beliefs, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those anticipated in the statements. FNEC cautions that the forward-looking statements are qualified by various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the availability of resources, market conditions, regulatory changes, and competitive pressures. FNEC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
About First National Energy Corporation (FNEC):
First National Energy Corporation (FNEC), is a leading energy company committed to driving sustainable mobility solutions and revolutionizing the automotive industry. With a strong focus on innovation, environmental consciousness, and societal impact, FNEC aims to deliver cutting-edge technologies and partnerships that will shape a brighter and more sustainable future. For more information, please visit www.firstnationalenergy.com.
