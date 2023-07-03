Sea Bass Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 6.8% | Demand, Scope, Size, and Growth by 2030

sea bass market

sea bass market

The global sea bass market garnered $3.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $7.9 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for low calories and protein rich food, health benefits associated with seafood, surge in demand for organic seafood & versatile usage of sea bass fuel the growth of sea bass market”
— Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for low calories and protein rich food, health benefits associated with seafood, surge in demand for organic seafood, and versatile usage of sea bass fuel the growth of the global sea bass market. However, availability of large number of counterparts and adoption of vegan and vegetarian diets restrain the market growth. Contrarily, ear adoption of novel aquaculture technologies and sustainable sea bass farming present new opportunities in the new few years.

Download Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12221

Leading players of the global sea bass market analyzed in the research include Defne-Tur Aquaculture, Mainstream Aquaculture, Oceanpick, Philosofish S.A., Amacore B.V., Barramundi Group, Blue Ocean Seafood SPA, Corfu Sea Farm S.A., Cromaris D.D., and Selonda SA.

Covid-19 Scenario:
The nationwide lockdowns and restrictions impacted the market negatively. The restrictions on imports and exports, and supply demand gap further affected the market.
However, the online sale of sea bass has witnessed an elevation after the initial phase. In addition, the relaxation of the restrictions have further aided the market players, thereby benefiting them economically.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2853fc80c2b79fd816a7973ddd9bdacc

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sea bass market based on nature, type, sales channel, and region. Based on nature, the farmed segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for 95% of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type, the fresh segment held the largest market share, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global sea bass market in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the processed segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12221

Based on region, Europe held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+ 1-800-792-5285
email us here

You just read:

Sea Bass Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 6.8% | Demand, Scope, Size, and Growth by 2030

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+ 1-800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Sea Bass Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 6.8% | Demand, Scope, Size, and Growth by 2030
Human Machine Interface Market Size Reach to USD 10.8 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as - ABB, Advantech & Rockwell
Global Cloud POS Market Expected to Reach USD 13.24 Billion by 2028 | Top Players Such as - Shopify, B2B Soft and Intuit
View All Stories From This Author