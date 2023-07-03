The Highland Festival Bangkok with OG Distribution

OG distribution products

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- OG Distribution Company, a preeminent cannabis distribution firm based in Bangkok, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 8th Highland 4/20 Festival, scheduled for July 8 and 9, 2023 at the renowned JJ Mall.The Highland Festival, a key community event centered around the cannabis industry, is set to feature a myriad of workshops, seminars, and live concerts with performances by Thai music luminaries Joey Boy and Kai-Jo Brothers.As a steadfast purveyor of the highest quality, locally grown, pesticide and chemical-free cannabis, OG Distribution Company collaborates with world-class growers and facilities to ensure premium strains for the Thai market. The festival provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to learn more about OG Distribution’s cultivation methods, stringent quality control measures, and efficient logistics operations."Our commitment to providing the highest quality Thai grown cannabis is unwavering," said Benjamin Baskins, CEO of OG Distribution Company. "Our mission at OG Distribution is to make these superior strains accessible to as many dispensary owners as possible, and our participation in the Highland Festival is a testament to this dedication."Anyone wishing to know more about OG Distribution's premium offerings or those interested in forging business relationships can come and visit our boot at the 8th Highland 4/20 Festival or they can reach out to Sheldon Terblanche, at sheldon@og-distribution.com.About OG Distribution CompanyOG Distribution Company is a Bangkok-based, premium cannabis distribution firm dedicated to cultivating the finest, locally grown, pesticide-free cannabis for the Thai market. Through its partnerships with world-class growers and facilities, the company ensures an uncompromising commitment to quality and service.

