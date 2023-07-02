Areas of cooperation between Uzbekistan and FAO

UZBEKISTAN, July 2 - Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan Aziz Voitov on the sidelines of the 43rd Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), held in Rome, met with FAO Deputy Director-General, Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia Vladimir Rakhmanin.

FAO was established on October 16, 1945, and already in 1946 received the status of a specialized UN body for nutrition, food and agriculture. The headquarters of the organization is located in Rome (Italy), and its members are 194 states.

The total number of joint projects of Uzbekistan and FAO is 66 in the amount of 70.05 million US dollars. To date, 33 projects worth US$15.03 million have been completed. There are currently 33 projects under development (worth $55.14 million) and 4 projects worth $41.3 million are under development.

During the meeting, the minister noted that cooperation with the organization is actively developing. In general, the Uzbek side stated that it highly appreciates the role of FAO in the development and implementation of programs aimed at the development of rural areas and the reorganization of the food security system.

The need to expand the range of activities of the FAO Representation in Uzbekistan, as well as to strengthen cooperation in the field of personnel training, was also emphasized. To this end, a proposal was made to organize a joint training program for youth from Uzbekistan.

As Aziz Voitov noted, on September 7-8, Samarkand, in cooperation with FAO, will host a high-level international conference on food security. During the meeting, organizational issues related to the holding of a forum of global importance were also considered.