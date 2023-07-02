Meetings and negotiations of the Minister of Agriculture in Rome

UZBEKISTAN, July 2 - Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan Aziz Voitov held a series of meetings and consultations with colleagues from other countries within the framework of the 43rd Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), held in the capital of Italy.

During the meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China Tang Zhenjiang, the prospects for cooperation between the two countries were discussed. In particular, in the field of scientific research, it was proposed to develop a bilateral program aimed at financing scientific projects in the field of agriculture at the expense of the resources of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the National Center for Knowledge and Innovation in Agriculture of Uzbekistan. In this context, it was noted that it is advisable to pay special attention to the cultivation of crops on saline and arid lands.

The focus was also on cooperation in the field of education. Aziz Voitov proposed to regularly organize agricultural courses for Uzbek specialists under the auspices of the two ministries.

As you know, China has rich experience of successful fight against poverty. Since agriculture plays one of the defining roles in this process, it was noted that in this respect it is very important to carefully study the experience of the Celestial Empire.

The Minister, speaking about organizing the activities of the Agro-Innovation Park together with the Yanlin Demonstration Territory of High Technologies in Agriculture of China, suggested signing a memorandum on its creation in an online format and holding the ceremony of laying the first symbolic stone in the foundation of the park in September this year.

The next meeting of Aziz Voitov was held with the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov. As part of the consultations, an assessment was made of the current state of bilateral relations in the field of agriculture, and the prospects and priorities for cooperation were discussed. In particular, an exchange of views took place on studying the experience of Azerbaijan in terms of digitalizing the process of agricultural insurance and agriculture, popularizing cotton varieties of Uzbek breeders in cotton growing in Azerbaijan, as well as expanding cooperation in the fields of sericulture and veterinary medicine.

During the dialogue with the Minister of Agriculture of Estonia, Madis Kallas, it was emphasized that the establishment of partnerships in the agro-industrial complex is one of the requirements of the time, and the hope was expressed that this meeting would become the foundation for promising and mutually beneficial contracts. Cooperation in the field of agricultural education was designated as the main direction. In particular, the exchange of teachers and students between the agricultural universities of the two countries was discussed. In addition, the prospects for the export of agricultural products of Uzbekistan were considered, including the possibility of supplying melons, herbs, as well as cherries and raisins to the Baltic countries. It is known that in Estonia a lot of attention is paid to organic agricultural products. In recent years, Uzbekistan has also focused on the production of products that meet Global GAP standards. With this in mind, it was proposed to organize a program for the exchange of experience in growing organic agricultural products between the ministries of the two countries.

At meetings and negotiations with foreign colleagues, the Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan recalled that an international conference on food security would be held in Samarkand in cooperation with FAO on September 7-8 and called on representatives of the agricultural sector of these countries to actively participate in the forum.