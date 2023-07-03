Massachusetts Woman Injured in ATV Crash in Jericho Mountain State Park

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

(603) 788-4850

July 1, 2023

Berlin, NH – On Saturday, July 1, 2023 at approximately 11:15 a.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single-vehicle ATV crash on the Scenic View Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin.

Berlin Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene of the crash to assist the patient, identified as Meaghan Hyland, 29, of Pembroke, Massachusetts. Rescue personnel treated Hyland at the scene, and she was transported by Berlin Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A Conservation Officer responded to the hospital to interview Hyland and witnesses to the crash. Upon investigation, it was determined that while descending a hill and making a turn, Hyland struck a washout in the trail, losing control of her machine and failing to negotiate the turn. Her machine shot off the side of the trail into the woods and she was thrown from it. Her riding party rushed to her aid, and an emergency call was placed.

Hyland admitted this being one of the first times she had ridden a 4-wheeler ATV. As such, it is believed that inexperience is the greatest contributing cause of this incident. Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered factors in this crash.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to be mindful of trail conditions and always ride within their abilities.